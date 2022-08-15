Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Was there a way to save Pope?

On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11, he made his way to solitary confinement, leading to an epic turn of events.

Pope Gets Arrested - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Deran was shocked after a visit from an old friend, but what did it mean for his future?

Elsewhere, it was time for J, Craig, and Deran to make a big decision about the future.

How did it all play out?

Watch Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Animal Kingdom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11 Quotes

Deran: Pope got locked up. He's probably not getting out, ever, so...
Billy: Oh, Deran. You gotta be shitting me.
Deran: Don't ask questions if you don't want the answers, okay?
Billy: Deran, listen to me, OK? Number one: Pope getting locked up is a positive development for all of civilized society. And number two, you're talking about U.S. Marshals. You're going to have to leave the country and never come back, ever.

Well, well, well. If it isn't my favorite known offspring. What's up?

Billie

