Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Was there a way to save Pope?

On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11, he made his way to solitary confinement, leading to an epic turn of events.

Meanwhile, Deran was shocked after a visit from an old friend, but what did it mean for his future?

Elsewhere, it was time for J, Craig, and Deran to make a big decision about the future.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Animal Kingdom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.