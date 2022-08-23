Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

Did Josh manage to bring down Murphy?

On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11, there was a lot of drama on the horizon as the pair continued to butt heads.

Following the Plan - In The Dark

Meanwhile, Murphy asked Felix for a favor, leading to a shocking decision.

Darnell learned some intriguing information that could turn the case on its head.

What did he learn?

Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

You're asking me to help the person that Max just cheated on me with. I'm not a robot. It's going to take a bit to get over it.

Leslie

I never said I was a saint. Far from it.

Murphy

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Pulling together-cropped - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11
Max's Fate - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11
Preparing for the Caper -tall - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11
Foreboding-tall - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11
Pulling Together - Wide - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11
  1. In The Dark
  2. In The Dark Season 4
  3. In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 11