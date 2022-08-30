Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Liz manage to make sense of her impossible decision?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12, it was time to make some definite decisions.

Meanwhile, Max agreed to join Isobel on a mission to save Bonnie.

However, it quickly became clear that Bonnie's ailment condition was far worse than anyone first thought.

Elsewhere, the Malex reunion hit a major snag.

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.