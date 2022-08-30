Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 12

at .

Did Liz manage to make sense of her impossible decision?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12, it was time to make some definite decisions.

Max Is Ready - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Max agreed to join Isobel on a mission to save Bonnie.

However, it quickly became clear that Bonnie's ailment condition was far worse than anyone first thought.

Elsewhere, the Malex reunion hit a major snag.

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Alex: Listen to me, you're letting your emotions get the best of you again. Don't let me die without marrying you.
Michael: My vow is to not let you die, period.

Liz: You are going to master this.
Max: What if I can't? What if next time I kiss you, I lose control?
Liz: No, because Max, you are stronger than you think you are.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12 Photos

Facing Off - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12
Max Is Ready - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12
Ready To Go - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 12