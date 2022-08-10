When Calls the Heart: Hallmark Confirms Season 10 Delay

When Calls the Heart fans, we have some bad news.

There will be a more extended hiatus than usual between seasons.

The beloved Hallmark drama series typically returns during the first quarter of the year, but that will be changing for When Calls the Heart Season 10.

Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daily revealed at the Television Critics Tour today that the series is on track to return in the middle of 2023.

Deadline reported the news.

There has been much uncertainty surrounding the fate of the series recently.

Hallmark typically renews the show around the same time the series is airing, but we didn't get an official Season 10 pickup until a month after When Calls the Heart Season 9 wrapped.

"When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show," Daily said when the show landed the pickup.

"There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds."

At the time of the delayed renewal, it was revealed that Lindsay Sturman had been set as the new showrunner.

Series lead, Erin Krakow said, "I am thrilled that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 10th season."

"With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. "

We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!"

The series remains a strong performer for the cabler, but Hallmark has a whole had been gravitating away from its more longer running series over the last few years.

Good Witch was brought to a close on a somewhat surprising note, while Chesapeake Shores will end later this summer.

Hallmark has new dramas in the works, too.

Ride, which stars Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, and Tiera Skovbye, is in production.

The Way Home, which stars Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh has also snagged a series order.

