Yellowjackets Season 2 Will Likely Air in 2023

Yellowjackets was one of the buzziest and most successful series when it burst onto screens in 2021.

The series drew bumper ratings and rave reviews, meaning that it was only a matter of time before it snagged a renewal.

Thankfully, the renewal was made official in December 2021, but the series is yet to return to production, making a 2022 return impossible.

Co-creator Ashley Lyle opened up about the highly-anticipated return in an interview with The Wrap.

“We’re looking into the first quarter of 2023,” Lyle shared.

“We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time.”

Production on Season 2 is expected to get underway later this month and it is set to wrap in February.

“We’ll be airing sometimes shortly after that,” according to Lyle.

That is the best plan to have the season ready without sacrificing the quality.

It's not uncommon for cable series to take a longer than usual hiatus between seasons.

“Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at the premium cabler.

“We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson] and Jonathan [Lisco], along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more."

"I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in Season 2.”

In a statement of their own, Lyle, Nickerson and Lisco added, “We are beyond grateful for the incredible support we’ve received for this show — both from Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, David Nevins, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar and the rest of the fantastic Showtime team, and from our growing team of ‘Citizen Detectives’ at home."

"We can’t wait to continue telling this story with our amazing cast and crew. The saga continues!”

The cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

What are your thoughts on the delay?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.