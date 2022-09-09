9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: A Tunnel of Secrets

A tunnel of WHAT, Chimney?

The 118 is known for seeing their fair share of wild and outrageous calls, but have they ever seen anything like a man trapped in a love tunnel?

TV Fanatic was lucky to get this exclusive clip from 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2, which shows the 118 dealing with some marital discourse and a man trapped underground. It wouldn't be 9-1-1 without an outlandish rescue to get the ball rolling!

Captain Wilson leads the 118 to a residential home, where we find a man buried beneath the earth, and from what we can glean, this isn't an accident we're witnessing.

As you'll see in this clip, the 118 has to move quickly to free the man while also getting to the bottom of what led up to this interesting turn of events.

23 TV Characters Who Own Their Age Start Gallery

This is our first glimpse of Hen with the Captain's hat on, and she steps into the role flawlessly. Hen is as capable a leader as anyone; not only does she know the job well, but she knows her team and exactly how to navigate a scene.

With Bobby away, the team is in great hands with Hen, and she proves that she is always up to the task.

But with medical school and family obligations, you have to wonder how she can effectively balance everything.

You can only be in one place at one time, and there are only so many hours in the day.

This will be a busy time for Hen as she tries to figure it all out and keep her head above water.

Elsewhere, we'll see the aftermath of Samuel's accident, as Athena and Bobby have to help Beatrice figure out what comes next for her family.

Athena and Beatrice have always had a bit of a rocky relationship, and this will be a difficult time for them both.

But hopefully, they can lean on each other and get through whatever comes next together.

We'll also see the 118 dealing with a structural collapse at a convention center.

With a large crowd and heavy rubble, it will undoubtedly be a race against time to try and free those who may be trapped under the unrelenting weight of a building.

It will once again be a test for Hen, as she leads the way into a big emergency for the crew. And the team couldn't be in better hands.

9-1-1 Season 6 is off to a fast start, and this looks to be another heavy episode with lots of action and some quieter moments with the first responders as they deal with work and all of life's many challenges.

Make sure you check out the clip above and drop down to the comments to let us know what you think about the emergency and what you're excited to see in the hour!

You can watch 9-1-1 Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.

And you can follow our weekly reviews and watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic!

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.