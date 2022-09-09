9-1-1 Season 6 Trailer: Will a Blimp Emergency Claim One of the Crew?

The 118 is back in action in a little over a week.

FOX has finally unveiled our first look at 9-1-1 Season 6 in the form of a teaser trailer.

We learned earlier this summer that the big disaster to kick off the season would be a blimp crashing into a packed stadium.

However, the official trailer hints at the death of one of the most popular characters.

We see our favorite members of the 118 make their way to several disasters, but the crafty editing makes it look like everyone but Bobby survives.

It's a harrowing turn of events, but it's hard to believe FOX would spoil such a massive development prior to the season premiere.

Then again, the series likes to leave viewers questioning what will happen next, so this could be a huge misdirect.

Losing someone like Bobby would shake up the series like never before, but all we can do is hope things will play out differently.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han.

The rest of the cast includes Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1- Season 5 went out on a relatively happy note, leaving the creatives to switch things up in a big way as we head into the sixth season.

The series remains one of the biggest shows on broadcast. It will be paired up with The Cleaning Lady on Mondays.

Its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star is on track for a midseason launch.

Check out the official teaser below.

Remember, you can watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.