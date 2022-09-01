Bad Sisters Exclusive Clip: JP Gets His Hands on Another Sister

Will the Bad Sisters ever learn?

Bad Sisters Season 1 Episode 4 premieres Friday on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look at what's ahead.

The sisters are still grappling with all the big events that have transpired so far, and there's plenty more on the horizon.

In the clip, the sisters know that Becka is too hopeful to heed their warning about John Paul.

Becka's relationship with John Paul hasn't been as strained as that of her sisters, and with his manipulation increasing, it's unclear when the other shoe will drop.

However, there are only so many times her siblings can try to get through to her.

Viewers have witnessed the drama that's unfolded so far and, of course, how awful John Paul is.

Bad Sisters has managed to infuse humor into an otherwise dark subject matter, which continues in the clip at the bottom of the page.

"The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other," reads the logline.

"When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent—and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him," it concludes.

The series stars Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams, Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn, Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey, and Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey.

The series marks Horgan's first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and is produced by her Merman production company.

Check out the full-length trailer below.

