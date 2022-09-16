Dahmer Trailer: Evan Peters Headlines Grisly Netflix Thriller

Netflix has unveiled the first look and premiere date for its highly anticipated limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The series is headlined by Evan Peters (American Horror Story), in a role that reunites the star with Ryan Murphy.

Netflix also revealed that the series will launch in less than a week.

The entire series premieres Wednesday, September 21.

"Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade," the logline reads.

In addition to Peters, the cast includes Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer), and Niecy Nash (Glenda Cleveland).

The expansive list of guest stars includes Penelope Ann Miller (Joyce Dahmer), Michael Beach (Detective Murphy), Colby French (Detective Kennedy), Shaun J. Brown (Tracy Edwards), Mac Brandt (Officer Rauth), Grant Harvey (Officer Mueller), Matthew Alan (Officer Gabrish), and Scott Michael Morgan (Officer Balcerzak).

Josh Braaten (Young Lionel Dahmer), Savannah Brown (Young Joyce Dahmer), Nick A. Fisher (Young Jeffrey Dahmer), Cameron Cowperthwaite (Steven Hicks), Vince Hill-Bedford (Steven Tuomi), Blake Cooper Griffin (Charles), Matt Cordova (Detective Rauss), and Rodney Burford (Tony Hughes) also star.

Rounding out the cast is Karen Malina White (Shirley Hughes), Nikyla Boxley (Young Shirley Hughes), Karl Makinen (Officer Clyde Reynolds), Nigel Gibbs (Jesse Jackson), Brandon Black (Dean Vaughn), Raphael Sbarge (Mayor John Norquist), and David Barrera (Police Chief Arreola).

Murphy serves as co-creator, alongside Ian Brennan, as well as EP.

The series has been in the works since 2020, with Netflix handing out a series order that year.

