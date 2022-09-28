Dangerous Liaisons: Starz Drops Trailer for "Seductive" New Drama

Are you ready for some Dangerous Liaisons?

Starz has the show for you!

The premium cabler on Wednesday released today the trailer and key art for Dangerous Liaisons, featuring the iconic literary lovers, the Marquise de Merteuil (played by Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (played by Nicholas Denton).

"Travel back to 1700s Paris to see how Merteuil and Valmont came to be in this bold prelude to this classic story that oscillates between love and war," the logline teases.

"The beginnings of these two infamous characters will use anything in their power to navigate a world of seduction and deception and to get what they need to survive."

The series is set to premiere Sunday, November 6 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

On linear, it will debut on Starz at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Starz also offered an expanded logline:

is a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution.

This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris.

Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other.

Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville) navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him.

Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series. It’s not love… it’s war.

The series is produced for STARZ by Playground and Flame Ventures in association with Lionsgate Television.

It was created and written by Harriet Warner, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.