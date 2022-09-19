Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 9-19-22: Abigail's Killer is Revealed!

It's about time!

After three months of one wrong suspect's arrest after another, Days of Our Lives spoilers during the week of 9-19-22 suggest we'll finally learn who killed Abigail.

Some fans have a theory about who it is that wouldn't make much sense character-wise, but that's nothing new for Days of Our Lives. Let's hope it's someone else!

Everything comes together when Sonny recalls that his attacker smelled like vanilla. This strange clue suggests someone who works in a restaurant or bakery.

The killer is male, at least according to the spoiler video, so that eliminates Chanel and Allie as suspects (although there is that question of why later someone will spray paint the word 'murderer' on the bakery storefront!).

It also eliminates Sloan, who was my top suspect.

Sloan is new to viewers but well-known to the cops as the defense attorney version of Melinda Trask, so she wouldn't be above framing her own client so that she could make a name for herself getting him acquitted. Plus, she knew about Leo's enemies list.

If not her, then who?

Craig is slated to return just before Leo accuses him of the deed. Could Leo be right?

Some viewers think so. Craig ticks all the right boxes: someone who wasn't on canvas when Abigail died, a character who usually wouldn't murder anyone, and a shocking ending to the story.

It would be a massive letdown if this were true, though. It would feel like a tacked-on ending and wouldn't fit Craig's character. Craig can be underhanded, but he's far from a murderer! And he has no motive.

Craig was grateful that Abigail, Chad, and Sonny exposed Leo's con before Craig and Leo could tie the knot. He wouldn't hurt two of the three of them, especially not if he aimed to get revenge on Leo.

Hopefully, Craig's return has to do with finding a cure for the rare toxin that Orpheus infected Kayla, Marlena, and Kate with rather than confessing to murder!

A lot is going on in Salem besides revealing Abigail's killer; check out the spoilers below!

Will and Chad try to help Sonny remember what happened the night of his attack.

Typically, this would be Marlena's domain. But since Salem's best hypnotherapist is out of commission, thanks to Orpheus, it's up to Will and Chad to awaken Sonny's memories of the attack.

According to the spoiler video, Sonny remembers smelling vanilla. As mentioned above, that's likely someone associated with a restaurant or bakery.

Could it also be someone who wears vanilla-scented cologne?

EJ has an intriguing proposition for Stefan.

EJ's already proposed that Stefan help him get the CEO position back from Gabi.

It's enough already! It seems like EJ calls a board meeting once a month for a re-vote about who should be CEO.

Brainwashed Stefan currently hates Gabi and will probably help EJ. But what happens if he gets his memory back before the vote?

Kristen gets John to explode at Rachel's custody hearing.

Ugh. So John's aneurysm-related anger, which hasn't reared its head in months, will probably come out.

Suppose John engages in a similar rant to Brady about all the horrible things Kristen has done that supposedly don't count because she got a pardon from the governor. In that case, the judge should realize that Kristen inspires anger in people and probably will inspire it in her daughter someday.

However, the judge has already made her bias toward the Lady Dimera known, so this unforced error will likely end up scoring points for Kristen.

Kayla and Marlena await their lab results.

Someone needs to track down Rolf, stat.

He created this toxin, and surely he has the antidote.

I'm curious about what the diagnosis may be, though. Could this be a resurgence of the jungle fever that afflicted Peter Blake some years back?

Steve has an intense confrontation with Orpheus.

That's not going to do any good. It'll only prove that Orpheus has pushed Steve's buttons!

Orpheus is a master manipulator who will never do anything but gloat and engage in wordplay, riddles, and other games to throw Steve off the trail.

Steve's time would be better used finding out where Rolf is so that he can try to force him to give the women an antidote. Displays of testosterone against Orpheus waste precious time that Kayla and her friends don't have.

Jennifer is caught in the act.

That didn't take long, but don't be fooled into thinking this story is anywhere near over.

Maggie already knows about the pills but thinks Jennifer threw them in the trash. This time, Jennifer will get caught by someone much worse: Gwen.

It's anyone's guess what Gwen will do. Every scheme of hers is worse than the last, so will she pull a Theresa and blackmail Jennifer?

Chad puts the pieces together regarding Abigail's murder.

After talking with Sonny, Chad realizes who must have killed Abigail.

Unfortunately, spoilers suggest he will do his usual thing of rushing off to attack that person, this time with a gun.

Let's hope he at least has the right man! And for the love of God, someone call Rafe instead of letting Chad go vigilante.

Nicole and Eric come clean with each other.

If you're an Ericole shipper, you're probably thrilled with this, but if you've sat through all the other failed attempts at a relationship between these two, not so much.

It would have been a far more compelling story for Eric to work with Jack at the Spectator. Instead, he quickly agreed to work for Nicole despite telling Jada it was a bad idea.

And to top it off, the spoiler video suggests the two will admit to having had erotic dreams about each other. Can we get any more cliche than this?

