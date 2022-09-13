Emmy Awards Slammed for Excluding Olivia Newton-John From In Memoriam Tribute

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on NBC Monday night.

Fans of Olivia Newton-John were left in shock when the late actress and singer was shut out of the In Memoriam segment.

The In Memoriam part of the telecast honors actors, directors, producers, and more who passed away since the previous year's ceremony.

Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, and Ray Liotta were some of the celebrities honored in the tribute part of the show.

However, Newton-John, who passed away in August, was left out.

Fans took to social media to react to the snub.

"How do forget Olivia Newton John? How dare you. She is and always will be an icon. And you forgot her?" an irate fan said in reaction.

"Ok watching Emmys and they just honored many who have passed, where was Olivia Newton-John?" another fan wondered.

Newton-John was best known for her work as a musician, and for appearing in the hit movie Grease, alongside John Travolta.

Newton-John's husband broke the sad news of her passing at age 73 on August 8.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” John Easterling wrote on Facebook.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The statement continued: “Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

Newton-John was sold over 100 million albums throughout her career.

The star's most popular songs were "Physical," "Have You Ever Been Mellow," and "You're The One That I Want."

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and revealed in May 2017 that the disease had returned after 25 years in remission.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta said of his Grease co-star earlier this year.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

May Olivia Newton-John rest in peace.

