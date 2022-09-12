Emmy's 2022 Winners List: Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus Take Top Prizes; Squid Game Makes More History

Emmy's 2022 Winners List: Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus Take Top Prizes; Squid Game Makes More HistoryMichael T. Stack at .
The Emmy Awards are always full of fun fashion and surprises.
Did the right people win? Were there any surprises?
Squid Game already made history this year: will they win any of the top prizes?
So many talented people get nominated, and this year is no different.
Check out the winners of the Primetime Emmys below!
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick: Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix -- WINNER
The Staircase: Colin Firth as Michael Peterson
Under The Banner Of Heaven: Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre
Scenes From A Marriage: Oscar Isaac as Jonathan
Station Eleven: Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary
Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus: Murray Bartlett as Armond -- WINNER
The White Lotus: Jake Lacy as Shane Patton
Dopesick: Will Poulter as Billy Cutler
Pam & Tommy: Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier
Dopesick: Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle
Dopesick: Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler
The White Lotus: Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Succession: Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans -- WINNER
Succession: Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch
The Morning Show: Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
Succession: Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Squid Game: Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo
Severance: John Turturro as Irving Bailiff
Severance: Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
Squid Game: Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ozark: Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore -- WINNER
Severance: Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
Squid Game: Jung Ho-Yeon as Kang Sae-Byeok
Yellowjackets: Christina Ricci as Misty
Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler
Succession: J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
Succession: Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney as Cassie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary: Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard -- WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
Hacks: Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels
Abbott Elementary: Janelle James as Ava Coleman
Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon as Various Characters
Ted Lasso: Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
Ted Lasso: Juno Temple as Keeley Jones
Ted Lasso: Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso: Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent -- WINNER
Barry: Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank
Ted Lasso: Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya
Ted Lasso: Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman
Abbott Elementary: Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Barry: Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau
Saturday Night Live: Bowen Yang as Various Characters
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live -- WINNER
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- WINNER
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya -- WINNER
The White Lotus: Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher
The White Lotus: Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton
Dopesick: Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum
The White Lotus: Natasha Rothwell as Belinda
The White Lotus: Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher
Dopesick: Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Dropout: Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes -- WINNER
The Staircase: Toni Collette as Kathleen
Inventing Anna: Julia Garner as Anna Delvey
Pam & Tommy: Lily James as Pamela Anderson
Impeachment: American Crime Story: Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
Maid: Margaret Qualley as Alex
Outstanding Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls -- WINNER
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus: Directed by Mike White -- WINNER
Dopesick: The People vs. Purdue Pharma; Directed by Danny Strong
The Dropout: Green Juice; Directed by Michael Showalter
The Dropout: Iron Sisters; Directed by Francesca Gregorini
Maid: Sky Blue; Directed by Joh Wells
Station Eleven: Wheel Of Fire; Directed by Hiro Mural
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus: Written by Mike White -- WINNER
Dopesick: The People vs. Purdue Pharma; Written by Danny Strong
The Dropout: I’m In A Hurry; Written for Television by Elizabeth Meriwether
Impeachment: American Crime Story: Man Handled; Written by Sarah Burgess
MAID: Snaps; Written by Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven: Unbroken Circle; Written by Patrick Somerville
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel: Written by Jerrod Carmichael -- WINNER
Ali Wong: Don Wong: Written by Ali Wong
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe -Hungary For Democracy: Written by Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) Written by Nicole Byer
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special: Written by Norm Macdonald
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso -- WINNER
Atlanta: Donald Glover as Earn
Barry: Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
The Great: Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev
Only Murders In The Building: Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage
Only Murders In The Building: Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary: Pilot; Writen by Quinta Brunson -- WINNER
Barry: 710N; Written by Duffy Boudreau
Barry: starting now; Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Hacks: The One, The Only; Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Only Murders In The Building: True Crime; Written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman
Ted Lasso: No Weddings And A Funera; Written by Jane Becker
What We Do In The Shadows: The Casino; Written by Sarah Naftalis
What We Do In The Shadows: The Wellness Center; Written by Stefani Robinson
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light; Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk -- WINNER
Ozark: A Hard Way To Go; Directed by Jason Bateman
Severance: The We We Are; Directed by Ben Stiller
Succession: All The Bells Say; Directed by Mark Mylod
Succession: The Disruption; Directed by Cathy Yan
Succession: Too Much Birthday; Directed by Lorene Scafaria
Yellowjackets: Pilot; Directed by Karyn Kusama
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Euphoria: Zendaya as Rue
Killing Eve: Jodie Comer as Villanelle
Ozark: Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde
Yellowjackets: Melanie Lynskey as Shauna
Killing Eve: Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri
The Morning Show: Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Hacks: Jean Smart as Deborah Vance -- WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel
Abbott Elementary: Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
The Flight Attendant: Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden
The Great: Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great
Insecure: Issa Rae as Issa
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso: No Weddings And A Funeral; Directed by MJ Delaney -- WINNER
Atlanta: New Jazz; Directed by Hiro Murai
Barry: 710N; Directed by Bill Hader
Hacks: There Will Be Blood; Directed by Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show: Baby Daddy Groundhog Day; Directed by Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders In The Building: The Boy From 6B; Directed by Cherien Dabis
Only Murders In The Building: True Crime; Directed by Jamie Babbit
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Succession: All The Bells Say; Written by Jesse Armstrong -- WINNER
Better Call Saul: Plan And Execution; Written by Thomas Schnauz
Ozark: A Hard Way To Go; Written by Chris Mundy
Severance: The We We Are; Written by Dan Erickson
Squid Game: One Lucky Day; Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk
Yellowjackets: F Sharp; Written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets: Pilot; Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Squid Game: Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun -- WINNER
Ozark: Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde
Succession: Brian Cox as Logan Roy
Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman
Severance: Adam Scott as Mark Scout
Succession: Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
The White Lotus -- WINNER
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso -- WINNER
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession -- WINNER
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
So Fanatics, what do you think?
Are you surprised by any of the winners?
Let us know what you thought about the entire ceremony in the comments below.
