Fanatic Feed: John Walsh Returns to America's Most Wanted, Emmy Host Revealed, and More

FOX is bringing America's Most Wanted back to the air early next year, and there's some exciting news to go along with it!

John Walsh is returning to his role this season with his son, Callahan Walsh, joining him as co-host.

"Callahan is a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and continues to support his father's longstanding mission to be a powerful voice for crime victims around the world," FOX revealed in a press release.

Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, America's Most Wanted will again break down some of the country's toughest criminal cases with the help of Walsh's accomplished team of law enforcement experts.

Each week, John and Callahan will turn to viewers' leads and information as they analyze some of the nation's most gripping cases, ranging from horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more.

In addition, they will consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program. America's Most Wanted returns with its unparalleled opportunity for viewers to serve as armchair detectives as they help law enforcement investigate – and capture - some of the country's most dangerous fugitives.

Walsh originally launched the series on FOX in 1988 after his own son Adam was abducted from a mall near their home.

Adam's remains were found two weeks later. Since its inception, America's Most Wanted has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.

"It's an incredible time for America's Most Wanted to return to FOX, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime's work," said John Walsh.

"I'm in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes."

"John Walsh is a singular voice in a life-long crusade to bring justice to victims and their families," said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment.

"It's an honor to have America's Most Wanted and John, along with Callahan, return to his original home at FOX, to continue this important work by empowering viewers to help capture some of the country's most dangerous fugitives."

"After nearly a decade, it's thrilling to be back on the case with John Walsh on this new season of America's Most Wanted.

"John is a legend who literally invented the true crime TV genre, and he's done so much good for so many victims and families since this iconic show's first episode 35 years ago.

"His passion for justice and law enforcement is second to none," said John Ferracane, Executive Producer and Showrunner.

"With John and his son Callahan returning to the first-ever true crime show, America's Most Wanted, we will bring to the forefront the crime problems we have in America right now and help make our streets safer."

Also at FOX, the delayed 75th Prime Emmy Awards finally have a premiere date.

Monday, January 15, 2024, will find the awards handed out to the lucky winners.

The network also confirmed that Anthony Anderson will return as host.

"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love -- dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards," Anderson said in a statement.

"When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."

Nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced earlier this year, with Succession's fourth and final season leading the way.

Over in the world of Fire Country, we're getting an appearance from a Dynasty veteran.

According to TVLine, Rafael de la Fuente has joined the cast of the firefighter drama's second season as Diego, "a charming and motivated paramedic/firefighter and combat vet who served in Afghanistan," the outlet teases.

Diego will be training Gabriela for her paramedic certification. Details beyond that are scarce, so all we can do is await the premiere date, which is sooner than you think.

Fire Country Season 2 will premiere on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9/8c.

Over in the world of animated TV, FOX's Grimsburg is rounding out its cast.

The highly-anticipated series premieres Sunday, January 7, 2024, immediately following an NFL Doubleheader.

Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men), centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire.

But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack -- himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.

Grimsburg stars Hamm as Detective Marvin Flute, Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers and Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang.

Guest stars on this season of Grimsburg include Rosie Perez as Detective Martina Martinez, Kaniehtiio Horn as Wynona Whitecloud, Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Chief Stamos, Jaime Camil as Mayor Dilquez, Christina Hendricks as Anna, Amy Sedaris as Lil’ Betsy, and Patton Oswalt as Slasher.

In other news, BritBox released the trailer for their upcoming US premiere of Three Little Birds. Following its highly acclaimed UK debut, the show arrives on US shores on Thursday, February 1st 2024.

Stream the first three episodes at launch, with the final three episodes releasing a week later.

Three Little Birds narrates the adventures of gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle, who hail from the St Anne’s district of Jamaica, and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance Hosanna, as they board a ship heading for a new life in Great Britain.

Written by Sir Lenny Henry (Chef!, Broadchurch, The Long Song), this life-affirming six-part drama is inspired by Henry’s mother’s stories of leaving Jamaica in the 1950’s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.

The series introduces a powerhouse of new British talent including:

Rochelle Neil (Amazon’s Das Boot, HBO’s The Never’s) as Leah; Saffron Coomber (Steve McQueen’s Small Axe) as Chantrelle; and Yazmin Belo, making her screen debut as Hosanna. Supporting cast includes Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill, Tierney Turner and Malachi Hall.

