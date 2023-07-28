2023 Emmys Postponed Amid SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes

The 2023 Emmy Awards will no longer be handed out in September.

Variety reported Thursday afternoon that vendors had been told the telecast would not proceed as planned on September 18.

The news isn't surprising: The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted production on most TV shows and movies.

We should expect more to be grounded until a fair deal is reached that gives the WGA and SAG-AFTRA what they deserve.

It's unclear when FOX and the Academy are planning for the event to go ahead, but without actors in attendance, there won't be much of an event.

It makes sense to hold the event when the dual strikes are resolved so that the talent is present to accept their awards.

But there's no telling when the strikes will be over.

There's been no movement in recent weeks, which suggests negotiations are not underway, delaying a possible resolution.

If the strikes continue into 2024, there's a chance the Emmy Awards will be handed out without a televised event and no input from the talent nominated.

This is the landmark 75th anniversary of the Emmys, so the Academy will have been interested in promoting the heck out of the event with the hopes of getting people who maybe haven't watched in recent years to tune in.

The Academy is on a bit of a ticking clock with this because the longer the awards are not handed out, the less interested viewers will be in watching them handed out.

The eligibility window will have closed six months prior if the show does air in January.

FOX could use the show to promote its midseason roster, but even at that, there's no telling how this will shake out.

As always, we'll keep you up to speed on any changes.

What are your thoughts on the delay?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.