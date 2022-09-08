Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Spoilers: Prepare for a Time Jump!

There will be a considerable time jump when Grey's Anatomy Season 19 gets underway next month.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff broke the news in an interview with TV Insider.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 picks up six months on from the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

What's more, "She will not be in Minnesota," the showrunner teases.

When news broke that Ellen Pompeo would only be in eight episodes, many believed she would be splitting her time between Seattle and Minnesota.

However, ABC's new clip this week strongly suggested that Meredith will greatly contribute to the new residency program.

How will the show explain having less of its leading lady?

We don't know, but we will get more clarity when the season gets underway.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 will welcome Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis as new residents.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the residency program was disbanded.

Now, however, it looks like an overhaul at the hospital will allow it to get back underway.

The clip ABC shared this week hints that the series is getting back to the fun of the first few seasons.

Kate Walsh is even coming back as Addison.

Walsh returned last season after several years away, and her guest stint left fans wanting a lot more.

Thankfully. Walsh has been confirmed as a recurring player for the upcoming season.

Scott Speedman has dropped down to recurring status alongside Pompeo.

Hooray, right?

Original stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard) will be back as series regulars. Kevin McKidd (Owen) and Kim Raver (Teddy) are also listed as series regulars by ABC, which is good news after the way the previous season ended.

However, TV Insider says that Owen retains his medical license, but his marriage to Teddy is "frayed," and they are bankrupt.

Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Anthony Hill (Winston), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Camilla Luddington (Jo), and Chris Carmack (Link) are also signed on as series regulars.

What are your thoughts on these first details about Season 19?

Hit the comments.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premieres October 6 at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.