Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Spoilers: Prepare for a Time Jump!

at .

 There will be a considerable time jump when Grey's Anatomy Season 19 gets underway next month.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff broke the news in an interview with TV Insider.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 picks up six months on from the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

Meredith on Season 19 - Grey's Anatomy

What's more, "She will not be in Minnesota," the showrunner teases.

When news broke that Ellen Pompeo would only be in eight episodes, many believed she would be splitting her time between Seattle and Minnesota.

The Sun Backfires - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 20

However, ABC's new clip this week strongly suggested that Meredith will greatly contribute to the new residency program.

How will the show explain having less of its leading lady?

We don't know, but we will get more clarity when the season gets underway.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 will welcome Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis as new residents.

Midori Francis attends the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the residency program was disbanded.

Now, however, it looks like an overhaul at the hospital will allow it to get back underway.

The clip ABC shared this week hints that the series is getting back to the fun of the first few seasons.

Kate Walsh is even coming back as Addison.

Kate Walsh On Grey's Anatomy - Tall

Walsh returned last season after several years away, and her guest stint left fans wanting a lot more.

Thankfully. Walsh has been confirmed as a recurring player for the upcoming season.

Scott Speedman has dropped down to recurring status alongside Pompeo.

Hooray, right?

Pru's Family -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18

Original stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard) will be back as series regulars. Kevin McKidd (Owen) and Kim Raver (Teddy) are also listed as series regulars by ABC, which is good news after the way the previous season ended.

However, TV Insider says that Owen retains his medical license, but his marriage to Teddy is "frayed," and they are bankrupt.

Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Anthony Hill (Winston), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Camilla Luddington (Jo), and Chris Carmack (Link) are also signed on as series regulars.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

What are your thoughts on these first details about Season 19?

Hit the comments.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premieres October 6 at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Mark: Don't make me choose between you are her.
Lexie: Why? Because you'll choose her?
Mark: Yeah. I'll choose her.
Lexie: I think our relationship just ended.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Meredith on Season 19 - Grey's Anatomy
Caterina Scorsone is Amelia - Grey's Anatomy
Ch-Ch-Changes at Grey Sloan - Grey's Anatomy
Trouble is Brewing - Grey's Anatomy
Cover Photo - 15 Actors Who Left Successful TV Shows - Law & Order: SVU
Grey's Anatomy Cast 33rd Annual People's Choice Awards

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Spoilers: Prepare for a Time Jump!