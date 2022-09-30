Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Netflix Unveils Chilling New Trailer for Anthology Series

Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro have teamed up to deliver eight chilling tales for viewers in time for the Halloween season.

A new trailer dropped Friday, introducing viewers to some of the characters and horror that will be on the menu when the series launches Tuesday, October 25.

Two episodes will launch each day until the big finale on Friday, October 28.

In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.

From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

The anthology series is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro; executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar.

Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro also serves as host.

“With CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities," Del Toro said in a statement when the premiere"We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds,” said del Toro in a statement when the premiere date was announced.

“Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.”

The cast includes Crispin Glover (American Gods), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Kate Micucci (Mom), and Glynn Turman (The Wire), and many more.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.