Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for His "Dumb" Emmys Bit

Quinta Brunson got some payback on Jimmy Kimmel during Wednesday's new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

One of the most talked about moments from the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards involved Kimmel lying on the stage as Brunson gave an acceptance speech after winning an award.

There was immediate backlash, with many observers believing Kimmel pulled focus away from Brunson's big moment.

At the top of the new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Brunson got her own back by interrupting the host's monologue.

"You know, you're a little bit early for your interview. It's after the commercial," the late-night host said.

"I know, but I have a little favor to ask, actually. So you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?" Brunson responded.

The Abbott Elementary creator then asked Kimmel if she could use the rest of his time to finish the acceptance speech.

After the commercial break, Kimmel was apologetic for his actions earlier in the week.

"I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this," said Kimmel.

"That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. "

He added, "They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that."

"I hope you know that."

"I was honestly in such a moment of having a good time, like I won my first Emmy! I was up there happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment," Brunson responded.

Kimmel said he had been a massive fan of the show since before it premiered on ABC.

Immediately following the event on Monday, Brunson was unsure how to feel.

"I don't know. I don't really... I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don't know. I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," she said to reporters.

"I don't know what the internet thinks, but I don't know."

However, Brunson said that Jimmy had been positive about the series, revealing that he got to see it in advance of its premiere and reached out about it.

"So, I think, in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers," she continued.

"I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment."

