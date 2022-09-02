Law & Order Organized Crime Changes Showrunner Again

Law & Order: Organized Crime is changing leadership again.

The NBC hit has named Sean Jablonski as showrunner for the highly-anticipated third season of the series.

Deadline reported the news, which comes just months after Bryan Goluboff was announced as showrunner.

The series has been under the leadership of four different people in a year.

Jablonski is a well-known TV veteran, who created and produced the cable series Satisfaction.

He also worked on Nip/Tuck, Suits, Project Blue Book, and more series.

Organized Crime bowed on NBC in April 2021, bringing Christopher Meloni back into the Law & Order universe.

The series has crossed over several times with SVU, but fans are in for a treat later this month.

NBC's three currently airing Law & Order series will stage the ultimate crossover with their September 22 season premieres.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order,” superproducer Dick Wolf said in a statement.

“Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script, and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday.”

NBC has had much success with the One Chicago series airing on Wednesdays.

All three have crossed over before, so there will be a lot of excitement to see how it pans out for Law & Order.

The story kicks off with a young girl shot in cold blood, with Cosgrove and Shaw setting off on a mission to find her killer.

Benson and Stabler join in on the action when they are called in for assistance, while Jack McCoy and Nolan Pierce “seek justice against an international crime ring,” according to the official description, “but complications threaten the outcome of their case.”

What are your thoughts on this latest showrunner change?

Hit the comments!

