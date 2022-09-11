National Treasure Sequel Series Unlocks Exciting Mysteries in First Trailer

National Treasure will make its small screen debut this December.

Disney+ on Saturday unveiled the premiere date and teaser trailer for National Treasure: The Edge of History.

The series will get underway with a two-episode launch on December 14.

Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith are set as series regulars.

The series is described as an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family -- who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is also locked in for an appearance as Billie, a badass billionaire with an eye for black-market antiques.

She follows her own code, finding herself in an exciting race to find the Pan-American treasure.

Justin Bartha is set to reprise his role of computer expert Riley Poole from the movies.

The teaser trailer confirms the return of franchise veteran Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky.

While we are getting a TV series, the movie franchise is not dead.

"We're certainly working on one for streaming and we're also working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer explained to Collider in 2020.

"So, hopefully, they'll both come together and we'll bring you another National Treasure, but they're both very active."

"The television version is in process," the producer said.

"We have, I think, a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes."

Now, we have a full-fledged series, and the official trailer makes it look like a perfect entry in the franchise.

Have a look below.

