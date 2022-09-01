NCIS: Hawai'i Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive: Casting Noah Mills

Spinning off one of the biggest shows on TV is no easy task, but NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 was a strong entry into the universe.

Viewers were introduced to the sun-soaked Hawaii, which featured a new team of NCIS agents.

One of them is the talented Jesse Boone, played by the incomparable Noah Mills.

To celebrate the DVD release of NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1, CBS Home Entertainment shared an exclusive first look at the special features on offer.

We take a deep dive into how Noah landed the role of Jesse Boone.

Showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash reveal that Mills brought layers to the character they didn't know existed.

They call his casting a pleasant surprise.

As a viewer of the series, Mills is perfect in the role.

It's rare for a TV series to work from the get-go, but NCIS: Hawai'i got off the ground running, featuring compelling characters and storytelling.

Thankfully, we get to spend much more time with this characters because NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 gets underway on September 19, 2022.

As previously reported, NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 1 will be a crossover with another NCIS.

The series will be available DVD on September 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.

The six-disc collection features over 45 minutes of bonus content, including featurettes, deleted scenes, extended scenes and a gag reel.

Check out the exciting clip below.

Scroll down for more information.

Such a cool video, right?

We can't wait to see what's on the horizon for all of the characters.

Check out the photos for the upcoming crossover below.

