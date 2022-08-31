NCIS Season Premiere Photos: Jane Tennant is Here to Help

NCIS Season 20 gets underway on Monday, September 19 at 9 pm ET/PT.
To tide us over until then, CBS has dropped a wealth of photos for NCIS Season 20 Episode 1.
Remember, the fun continues on NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 1, thanks to a crossover event.
Hooray, right?
Scroll down to check out all the photos.
1.
Switching Things Up - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Two different NCIS teams join forces on the crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i.
2.
Having Fun on the Set - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Vanessa Lachey makes her original series debut on NCIS Season 20 Episode 1. This is a still of her having fun on the set.
3.
Blending Teams - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Knight and Torres have already worked with Tennant's team, but this crossover is poised to be much bigger than before.
4.
Two Badass Agents - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Tennant and Knight will be working together on a case that will surely switch things up in a big way. It will be great.
5.
On the Run - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
The previous season of NCIS wrapped with Parker on the run. How will that work out for him when the series picks back up?
6.
Tennant is Ready - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Tennant is ready to make some big changes, but how will she be able to find Parker? We have some ideas.
7.
Following a Lead - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Torres and Knight work very well together, and there will be a lot of action as they work with their Hawaii team.
8.
Happy Times - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Tennant and Torres will have the chance to work together again down the line.
9.
Meeting the Team - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
While last season's crossover had minimal characters meeting up, this one will be far bigger.
10.
Where is Parker? - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
The original NCIS team have big questions about Parker, but how far will they go to get answers?
11.
The Plan of Action - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Finding the right leads is crucial to the success of the mission. How will all of these people work together?
12.
McGee Takes Aim - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
McGee takes aim on the season premiere of NCIS. What will the future hold for our favorite team?
13.
Making Strides - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Tennant and Knight embark on a mission to ger answers, but how far will the evidence push them?
14.
Uniting - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
The two teams are united and ready for action on the season premiere of NCIS.