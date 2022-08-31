NCIS Season Premiere Photos: Jane Tennant is Here to Help

at .

NCIS Season 20 gets underway on Monday, September 19 at 9 pm ET/PT.

To tide us over until then, CBS has dropped a wealth of photos for NCIS Season 20 Episode 1.

Remember, the fun continues on NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 1, thanks to a crossover event.

Hooray, right?

Scroll down to check out all the photos.

1. Switching Things Up - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Switching Things Up - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Two different NCIS teams join forces on the crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i.

2. Having Fun on the Set - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Having Fun on the Set - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Vanessa Lachey makes her original series debut on NCIS Season 20 Episode 1. This is a still of her having fun on the set.

3. Blending Teams - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Blending Teams - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Knight and Torres have already worked with Tennant's team, but this crossover is poised to be much bigger than before.

4. Two Badass Agents - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Two Badass Agents - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Tennant and Knight will be working together on a case that will surely switch things up in a big way. It will be great.

5. On the Run - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

On the Run - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
The previous season of NCIS wrapped with Parker on the run. How will that work out for him when the series picks back up?

6. Tennant is Ready - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Tennant is Ready - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Tennant is ready to make some big changes, but how will she be able to find Parker? We have some ideas.

7. Following a Lead - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Following a Lead - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Torres and Knight work very well together, and there will be a lot of action as they work with their Hawaii team.

8. Happy Times - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Happy Times - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Tennant and Torres will have the chance to work together again down the line.

9. Meeting the Team - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Meeting the Team - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
While last season's crossover had minimal characters meeting up, this one will be far bigger.

10. Where is Parker? - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Where is Parker? - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
The original NCIS team have big questions about Parker, but how far will they go to get answers?

11. The Plan of Action - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

The Plan of Action - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Finding the right leads is crucial to the success of the mission. How will all of these people work together?

12. McGee Takes Aim - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

McGee Takes Aim - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
McGee takes aim on the season premiere of NCIS. What will the future hold for our favorite team?

13. Making Strides - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Making Strides - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Tennant and Knight embark on a mission to ger answers, but how far will the evidence push them?

14. Uniting - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

Uniting - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
The two teams are united and ready for action on the season premiere of NCIS.

Wait! There's more! Just click "Next" below:

Next
Show Comments
Show:
NCIS
Tags:
Photo Galleries, TV News
Related Photos:
NCIS Slideshows, Photo Galleries Slideshows, TV News Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:

NCIS Quotes

McGee: You and Zoe broke up?
Tony: You heard.
McGee: Why didn't you tell me?
Tony: Well the break-up bug's going around. Didn't want you to catch it.

I'm more of a Super-Mario guy, myself.

Captain Wescott

NCIS

NCIS Photos

Uniting - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Making Strides - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
McGee Takes Aim - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
The Plan of Action - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Where is Parker? - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1
Meeting the Team - NCIS Season 20 Episode 1

NCIS Videos

NCIS Season 17 Trailer Reveals Why Ziva is Back
NCIS Season 17 Trailer Reveals Why Ziva is Back
NCIS: Is Cote de Pablo Returning for Season 17?
NCIS: Is Cote de Pablo Returning for Season 17?
NCIS: New Teaser Sheds Light on Ziva Mystery
NCIS: New Teaser Sheds Light on Ziva Mystery
  1. Slideshows
  2. By Tag
  3. NCIS Slideshows
  4. NCIS Season Premiere Photos: Jane Tennant is Here to Help