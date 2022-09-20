Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 3 Review: Slowly And Always Irregularly

Ralph Angel is a wonderful man with a huge heart, but at times, he makes such stupid decisions you just want to shake some sense into him.

Watching Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 3 was one of those times.

What more does Ralph Angel want from Darla? She has stood by his side for years.

It felt like a new beginning when they finally got back together and married. But Ralph Angel continues to slip back into old patterns.

The worst of which was returning to his criminal behavior. He almost ended up back in prison despite having a wife, child, and child on the way.

All of that occurred because Ralph Angel's pride wouldn't allow him to ask for help when it was readily available. Darla, Charley, Nova, and Violet would have gladly aided him in keeping the farm going during the Covid-induced slump.

But Ralph Angel wouldn't ask, and he even turned Darla down when she offered up the money she had from her family.

That's because Ra views himself as "the man," which in his mind means he needs to take care of everything on his own.

Not only is that old-fashioned, but it's also just dumb. Darla is a smart woman. Honestly, she's smarter than Ralph Angel, and she seems to have a head for business. But instead of using her help, Ralph Angel shut her out and complained about her to Trinh.

Ralph Angel: I just wonder if Darla gets it. Sometimes I just feel like…

Trinh: Okay. I'm sorry, but I'm going to stop you right there. I know we're friends, but we are not 'complain about spouses' friends.

Ralph Angel: Come on.

Trinh: I would not want my husband doing that to me.

Ralph Angel: Man, don't get me wrong. I got one of the best girls in the world. It's just that when it comes to the family legacy and keeping up with all that, I don't know if Darla gets it.

To Trinh's credit, she was having none of it, but Ralph Angel wouldn't heed her warning.

And to make things worse, Ralph Angel continued to get defensive and act like Darla was overreacting when she got upset.

The only person able to get through to Ralph Angel was Hollywood.

Hollywood: You went outside your marriage to talk about problems with a woman you used to date. Man, any fool can understand how that was going to go bad.

Ralph Angel: It's not like that. She's married. I'm married. I was just venting. She didn't want to hear it anyway.

Ralph Angel wouldn't listen to Trinh or Darla, but he finally admitted he was in the wrong when Hollywood confronted him. Is it that Ralph Angel respects Hollywood, or does he have trouble taking advice from women?

Darla looked so disheartened. She has fought by Ralph Angel's side to try and save the farm and now to build this co-op while getting so little credit from her husband.

Thankfully, Violet was there to boost Darla up when she needed it, and considering how these two women felt about one another when this series began, that's significant.

Violet: Ralph Angel is caught up in his pride. He'll take his head out of his backside soon enough, but you don't need his approval to know that you are smart. Right? You don't need anyone's.

Darla: But I still want it. I’m good at this. I want him to see that.

Violet: You sell yourself short, baby. And I hate to think that I might be part of that. Like I might be one of the people who made you feel that you had to earn your way into this community. And I'm sorry for that. But now is the time to stand tall and know your worth.

Eventually, Ralph Angel made things right. He apologized, and he listened, but he needs to realize what an asset Darla is to him and his family. If he doesn't "get his head out of his backside," as Violet said, and treat his wife like a partner, I'm not sure where this couple ends up.

Then there's Nova, who seems to care about Dominic while still keeping one foot out the door, and Dominic knows it.

Dominic: I love the way you see the world, and I've spent the last few days worried about losing that.

Nova: What? Why?

Dominic: I can't help but think that there are parts of you that Mo and Chantal will know and I won't.

Nova: Because they're women?

Dominic: Because they've seen sides of you I haven't yet.

Chantal called Nova out. When Nova's romantic relationships go well, Nova pulls back. She's afraid to go all in and allow someone else to see her, flaws and all.

The only person she did that with was Calvin, and look how that turned out. But do we really know how that turned out since we haven't seen Calvin since he was taken away in cuffs?

There has to be more to Calvin's story. Is he in prison? Did he take a deal? Did he and Nova speak again after he was arrested, and if so, what was said?

There are lots of questions concerning Calvin for which we have no answers. If we did, we might understand why Nova is holding Dominic at arm's length.

Dominic going to Sudan doesn't bode well for this relationship. He clearly wants Nova to go with him, but understandably, she wants to stay close to home, given what's happening there.

As much as Dominic has fallen hard for Nova, I wonder if he's going to fall into the "out of sight, out of mind" category for her.

Billie had her own relationship drama happening.

Vince grew tired of waiting for his wife to come home and was upset by her silence, so he came to St. Jo's to find her.

It's difficult to blame Vince for the bold move. Billie left home months ago to care for her father and never returned. To add to Vince's confusion, St. Jo's has always been a place Billie seemed to despise.

Their kids are college-age, and for all of those years, Billie never brought her family to visit her father and the town where she grew up.

Obviously, Vince has no idea what happened with Jimmy Dale; unfortunately, Billie isn't ready to talk about it yet.

No doubt Vince will be hurt that she never shared this with him. But Billie could use some therapy to figure out how the events that occurred when she was 18 years old have affected her life and if she really wants to end her marriage.

From what we've seen, Vince loves Billie, and she loves him. So why has she decided the relationship is over?

A few other tidbits to cover before we're through...

Prosper and Sandy were as adorable as ever. Are there wedding bells in this couple's future?

Keke and Micah were connecting as young adults instead of high school sweethearts.

And Sam Landry walked away from the ring shout. He could have removed them since the property is his, but Sam isn't a stupid man. He could see that causing a scene, especially with reporters watching, wouldn't play in his favor. But while Sam may have walked away from this battle, he's not about to end the war.

