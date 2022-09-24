Queer as Folk Reboot Canceled at Peacock

at .

Peacock will not be moving ahead with Queer as Folk Season 2.

The streaming service canceled the reboot on Friday night, with creator Stephen Dunn taking to Instagram to share the sad news.

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk’. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family," Dunn wrote.

Lead Character on Queer as Folk

"But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season."

“We know how much it’s meant to the fans,” Dunn continued, “and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda."

Queer as Folk Photo

"We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.”

The series was described "a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy," the logline teases.

The series starred Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy) as Brodie, a chaotic commitment-phobe who finds reason to stay in New Orleans after a tragedy rocks his community.

Fin Argus (The Gifted) played Mingus, a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real-world experience.

Smiles on Queer as Folk

Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky) starred as Ruthie, a transgender party girl attempting to clean up her act.

CG played Shar, a non-binary professor pursuing parenthood.

Johnny Sibilly (Pose) played Noah, a successful lawyer with much to hide.

Ryan O’Connell (Special) played Julian, a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.

Behind the Bar on Queer as Folk

The series also includes guest stars like Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis, among others.

The eight-episode first season launched on the streaming service on June 9.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Did you enjoy the series?

Hit the comments below.

