SEAL Team Promo: The Aftermath

The road to recovery will be long for Clay.

Paramount+ has unveiled an official teaser for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 2, which picks up in the immediate aftermath of the season premiere.

Clay learns about the loss of the lower half of his leg, and it's clear it will take some time for him to adjust.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Clay had every intention to leave Bravo Team behind, and now, there's a good chance he won't be working with his friends for a long time.

Thankfully, we see Clay reunited with everyone he loves, but there's no telling how strained his relationship will be with Jason.

They went to hell and back on SEAL Team Season 5, and their relationship looks set to face even more turbulence in the second episode of the season.

Given Thieriot's new series Fire Country on CBS, there were some big questions about whether the actor would remain with the series.

The good news is that we know Thieriot is still listed as a series regular for Season 6.

"BRAVO is deployed on a high-stakes mission in Russian controlled territory as Clay battles with his recovery," the logline for the Jesicca Pare-directed episode reads.

The clip teases the team being deployed after an attack, which is all over TV screens.

There's a lot to look forward to on SEAL Team Season 6. It is the shortest season to date, so there will be a much faster pace than the prior seasons.

David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian star on SEAL Team Season 6.

Check out the teaser below.

Everyone has their fight. Tune in Sunday for the next episode of #SEALTeam on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/hPAoiS7W1x — SEAL Team (@SEALTeam_pplus) September 19, 2022

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.