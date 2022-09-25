SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Crawl, Walk, Run

The end could be in sight for Bravo Team.

SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 2 picked up three months after the attack on the team, and while it helped advance many of the plots, some of the conflict set up by SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 1 had fizzled out.

Clay's reaction to losing half of his right leg was heartbreaking because he was blissfully unaware of what happened after he flatlined when he woke up.

As a result, he spent much of "Crawl, Walk, Run" trying to regain some independence because he didn't want people doing things for him.

He was dead set on leaving the team behind to spend time with his family, but now that he's being told that returning to work will be an uphill battle, it must be tough for him to feel like that choice has been taken from him.

Then again, he probably feels some way about Jason because #1's reaction to him contemplating a departure did not go well.

Sonny being there for every single stage of Clay's recovery is the opposite of what I would have expected if they didn't put their feud to bed.

Sonny knows how to lighten the mood, even if he does take things a little too far.

He's a classic example of someone who speaks without thinking about the consequences, but at least his comments all come from a good place.

The look on Stella's face when he made light of Clay's leg was sheer anger.

Clay will like having Sonny around because he's not the type of person to treat him differently, no matter the circumstances.

Clay does have an uphill battle ahead of him, and Max Thieriot is truly delivering his best work here.

If this turns out to be Clay's final arc, the writers have crafted a captivating, topical, and believable storyline.

Jason and Mandy's relationship is finally going from strength to strength, and it's all thanks to Jason communicating, talking about his feelings, and thinking about the bigger picture.

The growth here for Jason has been like night and day, and I hope they can continue this relationship long-term if Mandy's new job keeps her away from U.S. soil for months at a time.

It was cute of Mandy to offer to delay her start again, but it's a testament to how much she cares about this man who has frustrated her countless times.

It's always tricky when characters get together in TV shows because many showrunners opt to throw in continued conflict to make whatever the endgame turns out to be more worthwhile.

But here, Mandy and Jason's relationship is heavily grounded in reality, and my one hope is that it continues this way from here on out.

Jessica Pare's status is always a question mark with SEAL Team, but she did a fantastic job directing "Crawl, Walk, Run."

The team's mission was harrowing, and while it was obvious nothing with long-lasting ramifications would happen, there were plenty of nail-biting scenes.

The shot choice of the team members swimming in the water under the moonlight certainly hinted that something else would come from it.

All I can say is poor Trent, and by extension, Sonny, I guess?

Trent took a leave of absence after a harrowing ordeal, so it was a shame that he almost drowned on his first mission back.

Davis not allowing what happened to the team slide is exciting because there's a lack of answers about what really happened.

How can the team be expected to continue operating if there's no closure?

Davis has been put in this position of power, and people expect her not to ask questions. That's not Davis, and she'll leave no stone unturned in her pursuit of answers.

Sonny asking about their relationship status came out of nowhere because I figured they were resigned to the fact that getting together would cause problems.

Sonny has been unlucky in love, but he knows that Davis is the person he's been waiting for all this time.

Maybe if Bravo team is disbanded, they can find a way to get together.

We don't know what fate awaits the team, but based on the conversation between Davis and Jason, it doesn't sound good.

Keeping the team intact is probably a no-go when considering the public problems they've faced on recent missions.

SEAL Team is pushing the boundaries of storytelling with its sixth season.

There's no telling where things will go, which makes it fun to watch as a longtime viewer.

SEAL Team Season 6 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

