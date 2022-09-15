The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date Announced

The Challenge returns to MTV next month with a brand new format.

The hit reality series' 38th season is titled "Ride or Dies," and premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c.

The Challenge Season 38 features a mix of old and new cast members, including the return of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.

The duos this season team up “as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars,” the logline reads.

“These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challenge will either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life," MTV teases.

The cast list is as follows:

Amber Borzotra

Chauncey Palmer

Nam Vo

Emmy Russ

Devin Walker

Tori Deal

Fessy Shaffaat

Moriah Jadea

Laurel Stucky

Jakk Maddox

Kailah Bird

Sam Bird

Turbo

Tamara Alfaro

Nelson Thomas

Nurys Mateo

Jay Starrett

Michelle Fitzgerald

Horacio Gutierrez

Olivia Kaiser

Kim Traenka

Colleen Schneider

Johnny Middlebrooks

Ravyn Rochelle

Tommy Bracco

Analyse Talavera

Johnny Bananas Devenanzio

Nany Gonzalez

Jordan Wisely

Aneesa Ferreira

Darrell Taylor

Veronica Portillo

Kaycee Clark

Kenny Clark

TJ Lavin returns as host for the 38th season.

The franchise has expanded considerably in recent years with an All-Stars edition, The Challenge: USA, and several international iterations.

The new trailer for the season ahead certainly highlights some big drama for everyone involved.

However, having no CT or Wes could shake things up considerably.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

What are your thoughts on the cast?

Do you think the series can survive without CT?

Hit the comments below.

