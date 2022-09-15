The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date Announced

The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date AnnouncedPaul Dailly at .
The Challenge returns to MTV next month with a brand new format.
The hit reality series' 38th season is titled "Ride or Dies," and premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c.
The Challenge Season 38 features a mix of old and new cast members, including the return of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.
The duos this season team up “as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars,” the logline reads.
“These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challenge will either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life," MTV teases.
The cast list is as follows:
Amber Borzotra
Chauncey Palmer
Nam Vo
Emmy Russ
Devin Walker
Tori Deal
Fessy Shaffaat
Moriah Jadea
Laurel Stucky
Jakk Maddox
Kailah Bird
Sam Bird
Turbo
Tamara Alfaro
Nelson Thomas
Nurys Mateo
Jay Starrett
Michelle Fitzgerald
Horacio Gutierrez
Olivia Kaiser
Kim Traenka
Colleen Schneider
Johnny Middlebrooks
Ravyn Rochelle
Tommy Bracco
Analyse Talavera
Johnny Bananas Devenanzio
Nany Gonzalez
Jordan Wisely
Aneesa Ferreira
Darrell Taylor
Veronica Portillo
Kaycee Clark
Kenny Clark
TJ Lavin returns as host for the 38th season.
The franchise has expanded considerably in recent years with an All-Stars edition, The Challenge: USA, and several international iterations.
The new trailer for the season ahead certainly highlights some big drama for everyone involved.
However, having no CT or Wes could shake things up considerably.
Check out the teaser trailer below.
What are your thoughts on the cast?
Do you think the series can survive without CT?
Hit the comments below.
