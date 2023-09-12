The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion Reveals Cast and Premiere Date

MTV's flagship reality franchise, The Challenge, is gearing up for one of its biggest seasons yet.

The cabler on Tuesday morning confirmed The Challenge Season 39 will be subtitled "Battle for a New Champion."

"This season, returning contenders are hungry for their first victory, competing against each other and legendary Challenge champions in a fight for the throne," the logline teases.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will feature 24 fierce contenders vying for the crown as they endure the ultimate test of willpower with unpredictable formats and shocking twists.

This season, mental and physical limits will be pushed further than ever before as contenders must face off against rotating vets in surprise eliminations.

With the stakes higher than ever, this new era of competitors must beat the best to be the best.

Ultimately, who will solidify their legacy and emerge as a first-time champion?

The new season premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which should be around the time The Challenge: USA Season 2 concludes.

MTV/CBS/Paramount+ tends to keep only one iteration of the show on the air at a time, and given that there's cross-pollination in terms of casting between the shows, it makes sense.

MTV has revealed the legendary Challenge champions returning are Kaycee Clark, Kaz Crossley, Tori Deal, Brad Fiorenza, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

Fellow winners returning include Laurel Stucky, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Devin Walker, and Jordan Wiseley.

The expansive contenders list includes Jessica Brody, Berna Cabeldek, Ed Eason, Big T Fazakerley, Michele Fitzgerald, and Asaf Goren.

Also starring in the reality TV hit are Horacio Gutierrez, Callum Izzard, Moriah Jadea, Jujuy Jimenez, and Olivia Kaiser.

Corey Lay, James Lock, Nurys Mateo, Hughie Maughan, Emanuel Neagu, Chauncey Palmer, and Melissa Reeves are also staging comebacks.

The cast is rounded out by Ravyn Rochelle, Colleen Schneider, Jay Starrett, Ciaran Stott, Kyland Young, and Zara Zoffany.

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions.

Julie Pizzi and Emer Harkin serve as Executive Producers. Fred Birckhead, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Ernesto de la O Skye Topic, and Irene Young are Co-Executive Producers.

Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as Executive Producers, with Angela Liao serving as Executive in Charge of Production for MTV.

Check out the promo below.

