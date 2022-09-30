Watch Ghosts Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

Did Jay's abilities pay off?

On Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1, he reeled in the ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple.

Spies - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Isaac tried to integrate Nigel into his friend group as the ghosts conitnued to react to all the changes.

Elsewhere, Samantha tried to proceed with running the B&B and writing a guest spot for a website.

Usw the video above to watch Ghosts online right here via TV Fanatic.

Jay: Oh my God, Pete?!
Pete: Jay? You can see me?! Gadzukes, Jay, say yes.
Jay: I don’t believe it.
Pete: I don’t either. Bring it in big fella!
[Jay passes through Pete’s ghost form]

Welcome to the Woodstone B and B!

Sam

Thorfinn & Cholera Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1
Nigel Joins The Group - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1
New Guests - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1
Jay Hosting - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1
Awaiting Guests - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1
