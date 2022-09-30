Watch Ghosts Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Jay's abilities pay off?

On Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1, he reeled in the ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple.

Meanwhile, Isaac tried to integrate Nigel into his friend group as the ghosts conitnued to react to all the changes.

Elsewhere, Samantha tried to proceed with running the B&B and writing a guest spot for a website.

Usw the video above to watch Ghosts online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.