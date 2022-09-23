Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 1

What made the team realize the murder was more than a typical homicide?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, the team treated an arrested girl as a victim.

Benson Leads the Investigation - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1

When the girl refused to talk, they had to figure out what her connection to the case was.

Meanwhile, Rollins and Carisi found themselves exploring uncharted territory.

How did it all play out?

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1 Quotes

Nicole: I don't need you to pretend to want to help e.
Benson: I'm not pretending. If I say I will help you, I will.

The only thing people agree on nowadays is burying people who hurt young kids.

Shaw

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1 Photos

Together Again - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1
Benson Leads the Investigation - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1
Fin Puts The Pieces Together - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1
Velasco Investigates - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1
Rollins Helps Out - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1
Lieutenant Olivia Benson - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1
