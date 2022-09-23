Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 1

What made the team realize the murder was more than a typical homicide?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, the team treated an arrested girl as a victim.

When the girl refused to talk, they had to figure out what her connection to the case was.

Meanwhile, Rollins and Carisi found themselves exploring uncharted territory.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.