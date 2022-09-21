Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 1

How did Max manage to bounce back following Helen's betrayal?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1, there was much to discuss as we picked up with the characters in the future.

Making a Patient Happy -tall - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1

Max focused on his found family and daughter as some big changes at the hospital threatened everyone employed.

Meanwhile, Wilder stepped up to help a friend in need when it seemed they were struggling.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1 Online

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

All I want with the time I have left is to spend that time loving him and him loving me.

Grace

Luna: Why isn't mum here?
Max: Because, um...

