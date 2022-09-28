Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Max manage to save the hospital again?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 he set out on a cost-cutting missing to help everyone.

Horace Goes Fishing - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Wilder struggled with a patient's decision to refuse life-saving surgery.

Elsewhere, Reynolds came to an important realization about his father's behaviors.

How did it all play out?

Watch New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Iggy: If you force a surgery on that man, you will lose your license, you will never practice medicine again. Is that what you want?
Wilder: Prep Canaan Ochoa for surgery.

Nobody forced you to be here!

Horace

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 Photos

The Other Bloom - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2
Horace Goes Fishing - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2
Dating Again - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2
Wilder is Rogue - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2
Friendship and Gratitude - tall - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2
Explaining Her Position
