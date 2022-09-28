Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Max manage to save the hospital again?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 he set out on a cost-cutting missing to help everyone.

Meanwhile, Wilder struggled with a patient's decision to refuse life-saving surgery.

Elsewhere, Reynolds came to an important realization about his father's behaviors.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.