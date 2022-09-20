Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Did the new team get off the ground running?

A new era of leaping kicked off on Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1, which found the iconic program is restarted.

Techies at Work - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1

However, danger mounted when Ben Song embarked on an unauthorized leap into 1985.

As the team realized the grave error, everyone worked together to try to bring him back to the present.

How did the drama play out for everyone?

Watch Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Look, I’m not trying to tell you how to do your job. I’m just merely offering a counterpoint from someone who has impeccable taste in music.

Ian

Addison: Have you been hiding?
Ben: Hiding? No, I was just in a different section of the apartment.
Addison: You mean the bathroom where you were hiding from the party you didn’t want to have?
Ben: I love parties. Having everyone in here, touching all our stuff. I would’ve proposed way sooner if I knew we got to do this.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Cole and Diamonds - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1
Premiere Lead - The Man in the Mirror - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1
How Will We Save Ben? - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1
Techies at Work - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1
Magic Knows - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1
Jenn and Magic - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Season 1
  3. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 1