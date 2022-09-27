Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Thony manage to get through to her in-laws?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2, she was stunned by their arrival but understood she had some work to do.

Meanwhile, Thony set out on a mission to help Arman by asking Robert Kamdar if there was anything he could do.

Nadia was less than impressed when she learned about her ex-lover's return.

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.