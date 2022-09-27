Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 2

at .

Did Thony manage to get through to her in-laws?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2, she was stunned by their arrival but understood she had some work to do.

Desparate Arman - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Thony set out on a mission to help Arman by asking Robert Kamdar if there was anything he could do.

Nadia was less than impressed when she learned about her ex-lover's return.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

If this is about my son. I want to speak to her! I want to know what the police are doing to find the person who killed my son.

Jacinto

Garrett: I know you had nothing to do with your husband's death but the first suspect is always the spouse, especially those with friends with reach, even in prison.
Thony: I don't know what you think he's been doing, but Arman was almost beaten to death. You let that happen!

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2 Photos

Thony Meets with Robert - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2
Protection in Prison - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2
Prison Call - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2
Desparate Arman - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2
Accusations - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2
Parenting on Trial - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2
  1. The Cleaning Lady
  2. The Cleaning Lady Season 2
  3. The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2
  4. Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 2