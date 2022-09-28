Watch The Rookie: Feds Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did Simone Clarke manage to make a big impact on her first day?

On The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 1, our heroine was fresh out of the academy.

Simone and Carter - The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 1

Matthew Garza formed a special team, but he didn't think she fit the role.

Meanwhile, Simone and Cutty's father-daughter relationship was put to the test as their opposing opinions about law enforcement came to a head.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

It's okay. We got this. We're Feds.

Simone

Cutty: Two ground rules. One, that badge and that gun must be taken off before you enter. Because in my house, you're my daughter. Not an FBI agent.
Simone: Okay. And what's the second rule?
Cutty: Bring home dinner once a week. Local restaurants only.

