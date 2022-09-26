Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did John Nolan survive another tussle with Rosalind?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 1, the serial killer sent a stern warning that she was not done with him yet.

Real or Not Real -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 1

Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen worked undercover with Detective Lopez.

Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Police Department asked for some assistance to take down a major criminal enterprise.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Timothy, do you have feelings for Lucy?

Angela

Lucy: I already told you that kiss didn't mean anything.
Tamara: Right, Right. It was for the case. Make out. Stop crime. That totally tracks.

