Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did John Nolan survive another tussle with Rosalind?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 1, the serial killer sent a stern warning that she was not done with him yet.

Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen worked undercover with Detective Lopez.

Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Police Department asked for some assistance to take down a major criminal enterprise.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.