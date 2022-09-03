What to Watch: Recipes for Love and Murder, Cobra Kai, Yellowstone Marathon

Buh bye, summer.

It's gone in the blink of an eye, and this week shows how little there is to watch during the dog days of summer.

But Cobra Kai is less than a week away, and there's a Yellowstone marathon to catch. Find out what else to watch this week below.

Saturday, September 3

11/10am Yellowstone Marathon (Paramount Network)

If you’ve never seen the biggest show on television (shame on you) or if you want to relive it all from the beginning (yay, you!), Paramount Network has you covered this holiday weekend.

You can catch the beginning of the Dutton saga right to the bitter end of Yellowstone Season 4.

Catch or relive all the triumphs and tragedies that this powerful Montana family endures in their fight to save their ancestral home.

The Cleaning Lady (Hulu)

If you’re looking for something to binge this weekend, The Cleaning Lady is the show for you!

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 premieres on September 19th, and it’s the perfect time to reacquaint yourself with Thony and company! Or meet Thony, Arman, and Fiona for the very first time.

One of the best new dramas of last season, The Cleaning Lady is the perfect series to watch over this long weekend.

This Labor Day weekend, get your clean on! Stream the entire first season of @CleaningLadyFOX on Hulu before season 2 premieres September 19 on FOX. pic.twitter.com/gpRzkrJqE9 — Hulu (@hulu) September 2, 2022

Sunday, September 4

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

We’ve got good news, and we’ve got bad news. The good news is that Sarah and Kevin will finally get some screen time together when they share some exciting news.

The bad news is that Connor and Margaret are struggling to keep the law firm afloat, and the family may need them when Mick's pill addiction starts to noticeably affect his life.

Thankfully, we can expect the O'Briens to rally and stage an intervention, but the preview makes it look like Mick’s real savior will be Luke. The troubles he’s had will make it easier for Mick to confide in him.

9/8c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Things are really starting to heat up this season!

As Raq looks to move away from Queens, she also has to contend with a new set of adversaries.

Elsewhere, both Kanan and Jukebox are on the hunt for answers, and Burke finds herself going toe-to-toe with Unique.

Monday, September 5

Recipes for Love & Murder (Acorn TV)

Acorn releases another lovely series combing small-town living and the enormous number of murders that happen within the town limits.

Maria Doyle Kennedy stars in this delightful series set in South Africa (and a bit of Ireland). The vistas are stunning!

The food is even better. And before anyone asks, they are really cooking, so that means they're really eating, too. Mmm. Murder never tasted so good!

8/9c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

It’s time to say goodbye to Roswell, New Mexico, and we’re NOT ready.

The battle with Clyde will most likely be the most pressing issue for the group, but they’ve also got a wedding to plan!

There are so many different ways this final hour could go, and we’re very excited to see how things end up for all our favorite humans and aliens.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

We're still SHOCKED by the penultimate episode, and now the series finale is here, and everything comes to a head!

A grieving and vengeful Murphy wants to make someone pay for Max's death, and Felix tries to help her cope productively.

Josh may finally piece together what happened that night, but everything changes. You do NOT want to miss the finale episode of this series and check in ahead of the finale for an exclusive with star Perry Mattfeld.

Tuesday, September 6

8/7c Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Bordelon family returns for their seventh and final season as they continue to fight for their legacy, their family’s farm, and the rights of black farmers in their community.

This season will bring the love as Ralph Angel and his daughter welcome their new baby girl into the family. But there will clearly be plenty of drama as Darla and Nova both have to face ghosts from their past. And this promo has us asking one serious question. Where’s Charley?

We’ll just have to tune in on Tuesday to find out.

Thursday, September 8

Last Light (Peacock)

Man, this really sounds like a good show. It would have to be to get Matthew Fox out of retirement, right? WRONG!!!

Sadly, all of the potential chaos that could have come from a failing electrical grid instead unfolds on a very personal scale that ultimately turns into a race to get the family together.

The bigger picture is ignored to the show’s detriment to be yet another in a very long line of useless diatribes about climate change.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

It’s one of those times where saying/thinking the quiet part loud leads to potentially catastrophic shenanigans when the ship explores a remote science outpost where stone orbs are bringing fantasies to life.

Meanwhile, Tendi starts her first day as a Senior Science Officer Trainee, and that’s one you’ll want to pay close attention to! Our resident Orion is way more than she seems at first glance!

It’s a rollicking season of unexpected delights and shocking surprises! Keep your eyes and ears peeled for even more cameos and Easter Eggs!

Friday, September 9

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

The gang (and some unexpected guests) are getting back together to take down Cobra Kai once and for all.

Of course, with Terry Silver in charge, things just got a lot more difficult for Daniel-san, especially since Johnny’s got his hands full trying to reunite Miguel and Robby.

One thing you can expect is a lot of fight scenes. Season 5 kicks it up another notch!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.