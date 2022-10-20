Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega Ink Multipicture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

Hallmark Media and Alexa PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, Taking a Shot at Love) and Carlos PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, A Midnight Kiss) have agreed to a multi-picture overall deal, the company announced Thursday.

“Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have become an important part of the Hallmark family over the years and we couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership with them,” remarked Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

“Whether starring together or headlining their own movies, the energy, creativity and passion they bring to each project is infectious and we can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

“Hallmark has become a second home for our family. Over the last four years they have given us opportunities to grow as actors and producers all while raising our children, even if it means having the family on set!,” the PenaVegas said in a joint statement.

“Developing projects alongside them has been a highlight of our careers thus far."

"We are thrilled to be able to continue creating content that is family friendly and current, while maintaining its core values that we love so much."

"Hallmark is special and we are looking forward to many more projects together.”

Alexa's career began as a young girl in 1996, with the hit film Twister.

She was catapulted to worldwide fame thanks to the 2001 hit movie Spy Kids and its two sequels, in which she starred as Carmen Cortez.

PenaVega contributed three songs to the soundtracks for the Spy Kids films – “Isle of Dreams,” “Game Over” and “Heart Drive.”

She is also the voice of Carlota Casagrande in the animated series The Loud House and its spin-off, The Casagrandes.

Previously for Hallmark, PenaVega starred in Destination Wedding, Christmas Made to Order, and Taking a Shot at Love.

Carlos PenaVega shot to fame and cult status after starring on the highly successful Nickelodeon musical comedy Big Time Rush as Carlos Garcia.

The band of the same name hit the road, selling out arenas around the globe and releasing three albums, each of which received gold certification.

PenaVega recently completed a national tour with Big Time Rush, including a stop at Madison Square Garden to a sold out arena.

He portrayed Oscar Vasquez in Lionsgate Films/Pantelion Films feature Spare Parts and was in the independent feature film Little Birds.

A singer and a dancer, PenaVega starred as Kenickie in the live, two-hour television musical production of Grease: Live!

He is the voice of Bobby in the animated series The Loud House, and its spinoff The Casagrandes.

Previously Hallmark Channel credits include A Midnight Kiss.

Together, the couple has starred in three installments of Picture Perfect Mysteries for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as well as the Hallmark Channel Original movies Enchanted Christmas, Love at Sea and, most recently, Love in the Limelight.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.