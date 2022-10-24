All American Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Feeling Myself

Spencer and Olivia continued to search for some way to cope with their breakup.

Spencer was definitely winning that competition after All American Season 5 Episode 3.

Instead of just burying himself in off-season training, Spencer is sampling what life has to offer him.

Olivia has blinders on instead, targeting the coach of GAU, Spencer and Jordan's team.

So who is the more productive member of society?

That used to be social warrior Olivia. But now, with so many of society's problems that she could be writing about, she had to start an investigation that threatened to bring down the program of her ex and her brother.

This isn't to say that Garrett doesn't deserve to be exposed. Of course, he does for how he uses and disposes of his players simply to raise the profile of himself and his program.

But Olivia is too close to the topic. There's a whole staff of journalists at her paper that aren't. Pass along the notes and find a different windmill at which to tilt.

Props to Spencer for offering to help Olivia even though she made it abundantly clear that she didn't value his input. Sure, much of that was the spurned girlfriend speaking, especially because she mistakenly thought he had easily moved on.

But Spencer deserves credit for trying to rebuild some kind of relationship with Olivia instead of hiding away as she has been.

Poor Jordan has no choice but to have his twin's back, even when he has massive doubts about how she's running her investigation. Bull in a china shop was pretty apt.

And in the end, Olivia got the interviews she needed, with the bouncer (on her own) and a guilty Isaiah (thanks to Spencer). Now, how long before her article gets published and those she loves get hurt as a result? That day is coming.

At least Spencer and Jordan went on to much more enjoyable activities than Olivia's obsession over being taken seriously as a journalist.

Spencer appointed himself Grace's wedding-planning wingman. He gave her moral support; she gave him sympathy and life advice.

Spencer was appropriately squirmy as he watched his mother attempt to dance in various form-fitting dresses.

It was hilarious when Spencer thought the cute sales clerk wanted his autograph when all she needed was for him to sign some paperwork. She didn't even know who he was.

In her mind, he was a cute boy who was there for his mother. And after she overheard the two of them talking about his Olivia problem, she became more intrigued by him.

Spencer made the right move with that autographed football which was emblazoned with his phone number. He left it up to her to take the next step.

Also making the right moves was Jordan when it came to Layla.

Poor-me Patience got pressured into upping her profile by walking on the red carpet. Who knew that simply walking on the red carpet before the actual event was a thing?

It's a good thing that Layla stole Gia to become her label's P.R. director because Patience apparently didn't get the concept of promotion. She was all mopey because she released her first album, and it didn't rocket up the charts.

Then Jordan tossed out the idea that Layla should go on the red carpet with Patience, a suggestion upon which Patience and Gia seized.

And didn't Patience and Layla shine on the red carpet, two girls completely out of their element? They may not have been invited to the gala, but Gia made the most of their moment in the spotlight on social media.

They even wore their gowns to Spencer's impromptu party for Grace, which he used to show her that she had many people who cared for her.

Jordan and Layla's inevitable first kiss finally happened organically, only to have them seen by J.J. Fortunately, he was too wasted to even remember the moment clearly.

J.J.'s Bluto-esque behavior will come back to bite him in the ass. The guilty look on Asher's face at Jabari's signing pretty much gave away from where that scholarship was coming.

If that is indeed the case, it isn't Asher doing J.J. wrong. J.J. has been doing himself wrong since the season ended. He needs a wake-up call, and apparently, being arrested by campus security wasn't sufficient.

Asher has been doing the work, and Coach Montes took notice, sending him on a recruiting trip. Granted, it was around his own city. But baby steps. And Billy did set him up with a diamond in the rough in Jabari.

Poor Coop learned that there's more to being a lawyer than passion. Of course, she wanted to protect Preach and Amina after all that Preach had done for her.

But as Darius and Laura pointed out to her, she has to approach a case dispassionately, much as the judge will be.

Coop was enthusiastic and had some good ideas to contribute to Preach's defense.

But Laura was correct when she observed that Coop was too close to the case. She shouldn't have been anywhere near it.

To revisit Preach's history, watch All American online.

Is Spencer moving on effectively?

What will be the effect of Olivia's expose?

How do you like Jordan and Layla as a couple?

Comment below.

Feeling Myself Review Editor Rating: 4.6 / 5.0 4.6 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 2.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 2.3 / 5.0 ( 11 Votes) 4.6 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.