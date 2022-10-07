Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy

Do you miss Blockbuster?

If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you.

The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster.

The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well for fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore.

The series comes from Vanessa Ramos, who worked on the two NBC comedies.

The cast includes Randall Park (Timmy), Melissa Fumero (Eliza), Tyler Alvarez (Carlos), Madeleine Arthur (Hannah), Olga Merediz (Connie), JB Smoove (Percy), and Kamaia Fairburn (Kayla).

EPs include Jackie Clarke, David Caspe and John David & John Fox for Davis Entertainment.

"Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He’s spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies — a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video," the logline teases.

"Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America."

"He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age," it continues.

"It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who's recently come back to work for him."

"Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so."

Check out the official trailer.

Will you check out the series when it launches on Thursday, November 3?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.