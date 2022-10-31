Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Spoilers: Danny Makes an Unusual Alliance

Danny's new assignment is going to be different.

According to Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 spoilers, he will form an unusual partnership with an informant to prevent a murder.

Usually, he only arrives on the scene after someone is already dead; how will he handle his opportunity to prevent a tragedy?

Baez should be thrilled with this case. She's complained recently about how depressing it is to always get there after something horrible has already happened instead of being able to help people who are still alive.

This time, she's getting her wish, but at what price?

Spoiler photos suggest Danny will go undercover, dressing in a hoodie and hanging out with gangsters. He knows what he's doing, but this could get dangerous fast.

Baez cares almost as deeply about Danny as her adopted daughter. They've been partners and friends for ages, and their banter is flirtatious enough that some fans ship them.

So if Danny gets hurt during this assignment, it'll be hard for her to deal with, especially if she feels responsible for it.

We don't know yet what Baez will be contributing to this investigation or how Danny ends up trying to protect a potential murder victim -- could she be the one who pushes him to take this case?

Things will get rough for the entire Reagan family after an anti-police protest escalates into violence. Specifically, the protesters are going to target Frank's family for harassment.

Frank respects protesters' rights to hate him, his policies, and the police in general, even though he vehemently disagrees with them. But he will not tolerate anyone coming after his family, ever.

Spoilers say he'll launch an investigation into who's bothering the Reagan family. This is going to be a controversial decision that will raise Garrett's blood pressure even more than Frank's usual refusal to go along with political games.

Harassment is a crime; depending on how serious it is in New York, it can be deemed a violation, a misdemeanor, or a felony, and people convicted of it usually face jail time. But if Frank goes after protesters, the media will spin it as the police commissioner retaliating against people who speak against his policies.

That could trigger more violent protests among those who believe this investigation is unjust and put targets on more cops' backs.

Garrett will undoubtedly oppose Frank's decision because of the potential negative spin, but Frank isn't likely to listen.

His point of view is likely to be that all crimes must be addressed, including crimes against the Reagan family. His policy of not giving his children special treatment includes not ignoring crimes against them because of his position.

In addition, Frank has already made it clear over and over that he stands with the NYPD as an institution, no matter how politically unpopular that position makes him. He's not going to send the message that it's okay for protesters to harass cops, and he couldn't care less what the media does with his stance.

Frank's stance here, if he stays true to character, is moral. Protesters have the right to peacefully assemble and to say what they want about cops or anyone else, but they don't have the right to harass anyone.

Ironically, Eddie's going to get in trouble for defying a direct order while Frank is trying to defend the family from anti-cop protesters.

A clip in the spoiler video shows her butting heads with Sergeant McNichols again, but it's not clear yet what this is all about.

Eddie has always been headstrong and refused to go along with nonsensical orders. In that way, she fits in well with the Reagan family.

But police protocol includes respecting the authority of superiors and imposing consequences for insubordination. Since Frank is a by-the-book commissioner who doesn't give his family special treatment, he's likely to uphold any disciplinary action that McNichols takes or deal with the issue himself.

That'll cause some drama at the Reagan family dinner table, especially if Jamie agrees that Eddie was in the wrong.

Jamie and Eddie always end up on opposite sides regarding this sort of stuff. Jamie is on the supervisory career path, while Eddie has chosen to remain a beat cop, so they're never going to see eye to eye on conflict between Eddie and supervising officers.

Eventually, they'll find common ground, but they could be in for a rough time.

Erin might also be unhappy, as her office striking a deal with Baker's assailant won't go over well with her family.

Baker has been a loyal member of Frank's Dream Team for years, and failing to throw the book at the man who attacked her will feel like a personal betrayal.

The problem is that the justice system's court side is very different from the arrest side. Erin often has to make deals she doesn't like to make a case against more serious criminals or to ensure that someone pays for what they've done.

No one else will see it that way, though, least of all Frank. He routinely refuses to play political games and will probably think Erin is capitulating unnecessarily to political pressure.

Erin is running for higher office, but it's unlikely that's why she makes this deal, which might not go over any better with voters than it does with her family.

She and Frank have often butted heads, and the more the Manhattan DA race goes on, the worse it will get. Will Henry be able to smooth this one over like he did last time?

Blue Bloods airs on CBS on Fridays at 10 PM EST / PST.