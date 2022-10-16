Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 Review: All or Nothing at All

It's all come down to this.

While I've been a cynical sore loser over the cancellation and the many stories that had much more life in them, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 did a wonderful job of wrapping things up.

Was there a dry eye in the house with the happy endings all around?

There were a few happy endings that didn't feel earned, but given the short amount of time, the team gets a free pass.

It would have been awful if any of the O'Brien clan were left in the lurch. Here, we can imagine what's next for most of the characters, so that's a win.

Happiness came to Kevin and Sarah with the birth of their healthy baby boy. It was a great way to kick off the episode, and the joyful moment paved the way for more of the same for the rest of the family.

Little Mick is perfect, and he has a perfect name. Mick Permalink: Little Mick is perfect, and he has a perfect name.

Permalink: Little Mick is perfect, and he has a perfect name.

It's still a shame that Sarah was used so little in the show, but after her bonding experience with the O'Brien sisters and being the mommy to the family's first grandson, I imagine she and Kevin will be much closer with the larger family going forward.

Especially since their son will be growing up with Jess and David's child!

Family play dates are going to grow by leaps and bounds as the O'Brien family grows.

Jess and David got a lot out of their short island getaway. It gave them a refreshed perspective on many things.

Jess's dream to open a vineyard is a reality, and David's fears over his father's fate have been tempered, thanks to his brother-in-law's rash decision to take the case without his partner's approval.

The reality is that business partners and partners in life argue. It's whether they allow their disagreements to fester to the boiling point or not that matters.

Connor should have consulted Margaret before promising David they'd take his dad's case. But family has a way of making you do silly things. No doubt, Margaret imagining her own family in the same situation played into how quickly she got over the slight.

But she was right, and it had to sting Connor when she said that she would have expected that behavior from a large firm, and partnering with him was supposed to be different.

Margaret thrives on challenges, and once they were committed to the case, her research paid off. It probably won't be an easy case, but armed with precedent, they'll prevail.

Much to my dismay, Luke fled the scene rather than allow someone to love him. Again, Luke and Bree are a reflection of me and all of my quirky relationship behaviors, so that hurt.

The shooting was all Bree needed to commit to a relationship with Luke. For all the goofiness she'd shown previous, when she realized she could lose him, actually losing him wasn't an option.

Bree: Are you freaking kidding me? Is that really it? You're not even going to tell me why you're leaving?

Luke: You know why.

Bree: Oh, because you're not good enough for me because you're bad luck?!

Luke: You are a wonderful person, Bree. I don't, I don't want to burden you with my troubles.

Bree: Burden me! OK? Be bad luck! I don't care. I'll, I'll, I'll smash a mirror! I'll walk under a dozen ladders! It doesn't matter! I love you. And I think, I think that you love me, too.

Luke: Don't you see? It's because I love you that I have to go. Your life would be so much better without me, Bree.

Bree: Stop it, stop it, stop it! Do not dress this up as if you are doing me a favor, OK. You do not get to make decisions on my behalf. I make my own decisions! And I know that my life is better with you in it!

Luke: I'm sorry.

Bree: What? At least come to the wedding. I think you owe me that much.

Luke: No. If I go to the wedding, that would mean I'd come back to the O'Briens, to you. It's better if I make a clean break. Goodbye, Bree O'Brien. Permalink: No. If I go to the wedding, that would mean I'd come back to the O'Briens, to you. It's...

Permalink: No. If I go to the wedding, that would mean I'd come back to the O'Briens, to you. It's...

Letting him have it like that was inspirational. Bree fought for Luke. Unfortunately, he still let her down. Carrying the kind of baggage Luke has is a heavy burden, indeed, and ridding yourself of it can be scarier than letting it control you.

Thankfully, somehow, Luke got over it. We'll never know what the driving force was to bring them together finally, but we can imagine that the worst is behind them.

Their greatest challenge will be to keep the doors of communication open when their gut tells them to shut it down.

They'd do well by leaning on the other O'Briens for tips. Connor and Margaret are off to a great start with their communication, and Jess and David are close to masterclass level. Abby's patience with Evan is award-worthy!

Evan took the high road and got his head out of his arse, but not before Abby made a move on Mandrake. If Evan was silly enough to let him get away, Abby wasn't going to let Mandrake's talent get away.

Evan was downright sheepish when he appeared before Abby on the beach. He was ready to accept his faults and grow from them. I still say it's red-flag behavior, but Abby seems OK with it, so we will be, too.

Coming into the O'Brien orbit just does something to people. Even if the family is in chaos, the overall vibe is of love and acceptance, come what may.

Being a part of it only for a little while allowed Evan to open his heart to his father, and in doing so, Evan will have another person in his life with whom he can remember his mother and even learn more about her.

It sure seemed like he got a lot of his traits from his father. When his father said he liked to learn one new thing a week, it was as if they were speaking the same language for the first time.

As it turns out, Evan's soujourn wasn't a pity party after all. He'd made plans to propose to Abby, and bought a home for their future together.

He has good taste, but he's got to stop making unilateral decisions without Abby's involvement. For all of his innovative thinking, that's quite old-fashioned and could backfire.

The romantic in me loved every minute of it. He may be over the top, but he's generous and caring. Abby hit the jackpot.

Speaking of jackpots, Mick and Megan hit it, too.

Their reunion has been the ultimate Chesapeake Shores story. When we met the O'Briens, they were a broken family with painful scars resulting from Megan's abandonment.

Her return began the healing process, but it wasn't an easy road. Megan worked hard to earn the trust of her children and former husband, and one by one, the fractured relationships were mended.

Finally, Megan has learned that she can have a family and a career. A little compromise can go a long way.

Like most weddings, there were quite a few snags on the big day, but the O'Brien clan rallied together and pulled off a twice-in-a-lifetime love story, joining their family once again.

Unfortunately, Diane Ladd didn't appear in the final season, but she was there in spirit, just as we were.

How long has it been since the family has sat around the fire together? It was hard to hold back the tears with everyone around the fire one last time, each sharing their thoughts on the day, their family, and their futures.

There was so much to love about Chesapeake Shores, from the characters to the locations, and saying goodbye will be hard.

Good Witch had the idyllic small town for a less frantic life, and Chesapeake Shores offered a fantasy of life on the water, with nature within reach. Stunning vistas, dramatic sunsets, warmth by the fire -- every aspect of the show and of Hallmark's set design was a dream.

The finale reminded us of that beautifully with many shots of the shores and the family we love taking advantage of the bounty of their place in the world.

Now, the O'Briens and the shores on which they live will only be a memory, but what a beautiful one we share.

Please share your thoughts below, and if you missed the finale, you can watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic. Until the next Hallmark series arrives, my friends!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.