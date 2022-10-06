Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins.

Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series since Chicago Fire Season 10, and Evan blossomed into one of the best characters.

However, that all came to a halt when he was killed trying to save lives.

If you watch Chicago Fire online, you know the episode also showed Evan's love interest, Violet, trying to save him.

The harrowing episode made plenty of fans (including myself) think that everyone had made it to safety.

But Hawkins rushed back to the theater to help someone struggling, and a part of the building collapsed.

The actor took to social media following these final scenes.

“Take deep breaths and we’ll push through together,” Nicholas shared on the social media platform.

The star thanked fans for their “unbelievably kind” messages, adding, “I feel truly spoiled and incredibly grateful.”

Understandably, fans had a lot of feelings about the development, largely because it came out of the left field.

It was a rough night overall for fans of the One Chicago dramas.

Right after Chicago Fire aired, Chicago P.D. said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer, who had played Jay Halstead since the series' 2014 debut.

With so many big departures across the One Chicago franchise, there are a lot of storytelling possibilities, but it will all come down to how the writers handle the void left by these characters.

There has been questions about what will become of One Chicago if NBC does give back its 10 p.m. slot to affiliates.

All three shows airing on one night have performed very well for the network, so it's possible the network might scale back to two shows.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
What are your thoughts on the big exit?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

