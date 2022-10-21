Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to Direct

Jesse Lee Soffer may no longer be on Chicago P.D., but the star will still have a presence behind-the-scenes.

Variety revealed this week that Soffer will step behind the camera to direct Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 16, set to air on NBC in 2023.

Despite learning of Soffer's imminent departure in the summer, fans were left with many questions following Halstead's last stand on Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3.

If you watch Chicago P.D. online, you know Halstead left Chicago behind for an army job outside of the U.S.

The development came after he resigned from his Intelligence job after killing someone on the clock.

He admitted to his wife, Hailey, that he needed to leave the U.S. because he had changed.

"It’s black and white. It’s good and bad. It’s right and wrong. It’s no more of this. I need that. I need that back,” he said, but he still had every intention of remaining married.

“It’s eight months, maybe a little longer, but I swear to you that we’re going to get through this because you’re the love of my life."

"And if I’m yours, then you’ll know that you have to let me go.”

The episode was controversial because many fans struggled to get on board with the way the character left after 10 seasons.

"For anyone that's ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I'm grateful," Soffer tweeted earlier this month.

"Thank you for going on this journey with me. I'm just grateful."

"If I could like every single tweet I would," he added.

"I appreciate the love. It means so much to me. Thank you."

Variety broke the news of the star's exit in August and he said he would always be proud of his time playing the character.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement to the outlet.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.