Daily Show Announces Trevor Noah's Final Episode Date

It's the end of an era for The Daily Show.

Per Deadline, Trevor Noah's final episode as host of the iconic series will air Thursday, December 8.

The news comes just over two weeks after Noah's announcement that he will exit the series.

“One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing… was a feeling of gratitude… Some so many people make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," he said last month during a taping.

"It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been.”

“It’s something that I never expected,” he continued, “and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic…. And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly."

"I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s–tty on the worst days."

"We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

“I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world… I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," he said.

"I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I knew, I was handed the keys. I couldn’t have done it without [the audience], and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without you.”

Deadline reports that the show will go off the air until January 17 with more details about who will be hosting down the line.

The cabler has also scheduled a celebratory look back at the star's best moments from December 5.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” Comedy Central said in a statement when Noah's departure was revealed.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.