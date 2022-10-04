Falling For Christmas: Netflix Unveils First Look at Lindsay Lohan Movie

We've witnessed Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, and several other projects.

Now, the star is embracing Christmas as she's set to headline Falling For Christmas, a new Netflix movie that is set to premiere on November 10.

"A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," the logline reads.

Sounds fun, right?

Lohan stars opposite Chord Overstreet.

The cast is rounded out by George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity.

Lohan plays Sierra, someone the actress describes as “Extravagant. Temperamental. Glamorous," in an interview with Tudum.

“Christmas is a time when family comes together,” she continues. “It’s just such a loving holiday.”

Janeen Damian directs the movie, and Lohan has already closed a deal to team up with the director for another romantic comedy at the streamer.

“It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” she says of Falling for Christmas.

The first photos and the key art for show Lohan and her co-stars in this very different rom-com with a Christmas backdrop.

It's always fun to get such a great cast in a project, and we're excited to see how this flick and Lohan's other projects play out on the streamer.

She's recognizable around the globe, so there should be a lot of interest in these projects.

We're getting to the time of year with many Christmas movies, which helps prepare us for the Holidays.

What are your thoughts on the plot details and first look at Falling For Christmas?

The official trailer drops October 7, so return to TV Fanatic for a more extensive look.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.