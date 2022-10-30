Family Law Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Until Death Do Us Part

Zach Smadu shined in this heartfelt episode that tugged at our heartstrings.

Daniel and Abby represented Ira on Family Law Season 1 Episode 5, who was concerned about his wife Helen's treatment at the care center for her Alzheimer's.

We haven't seen much of Daniel's personality or why he selects certain cases. "Until Death Do Us Part" highlighted why Ira and Helen were so important and why he wanted a family like theirs.

This episode was one of the most emotional because most of us know someone with Alzheimer's, and it's disheartening watching their decline. Daniel had known his neighbors Ira and Helen for years, so he wanted to help.

Ira was devastated that his daughter Miriam had power of attorney and refused to move Helen. Ira thought they treated the patients like kids and didn't meet her needs.

It broke my heart that Helen didn't recognize Ira or Daniel when they visited. Daniel spent so much time there that he was like another kid to them. In an interview with Zach Smadu, he commented that he considered Ira like an adopted father.

When Helen grew angry that she couldn't see her mom and brother, she wanted Ira and Daniel gone, making him even more determined.

Family relations are very tense. Miriam and Ira care for each other and Helen, but they disagree on what is best for her.

Miriam: I heard you’re a lawyer now.

Daniel: Yep.

Miriam: Well, what are you doing here?

Ira: Daniel’s here for me, Miriam.

The thought of Ira and Helen not living happily ever after depressed Daniel. Whoever thought he'd be the one to believe in fairy tales?

Daniel: Imagine 30 years of marriage, and this is how it ends. The wife has no idea who you are.

Abby: That’s the deal. In sickness and in health until death do you part.

While Daniel and Abby gathered evidence, their case hit a snag. Abby disapproved of how the caretakers filled the patients with too much hope.

She met a sweet man, Lionel, by the bus station, wanting to go home to his sweetheart. That bus never really came, though.

Lionel found a sweetheart at the center, though. Poor Abby was traumatized when she walked in on him and Helen having sex.

This opened another can of worms. Was it sex, or was it assault? Did Helen know who she wanted to be with having Alzheimer's?

The family remained divided on Helen's care. This was painful but realistic as many family members argued over what was best for the other parent. Daniel hoped to work with Ira to find a mutual decision.

Shockingly, both Ira and Miriam knew about Lionel and Helen. While Miriam wasn't happy, she only cared about her mom's happiness.

The family got ripped apart when Abby entered Miriam's bank statements, which never explained the entire story of why she bought the new car.

When the judge ruled in Ira's favor, it was a hollow victory. Now, his daughter hated him.

Ira may have won the battle, but he lost the war. His daughter was angry at him, and his wife refused to go anywhere.

All that work and Helen wanted to stay. She really had fallen in love with Lionel.

While that broke Ira's heart, Daniel convinced him to do the right thing for his family.

It had to break Ira and Miriam's hearts to see Helen and Lionel embrace happily but not remember them often.

Danielle was like many excited brides, so she went overboard planning the wedding and honeymoon. However, she kept Daniel's interests in mind when planning the honeymoon.

After two years together, they should have talked about how Danielle liked feeling included in a family and wanted one of her own. I appreciated that Danielle included Abby in the wedding plans, even if Daniel treated her like the wicked stepsister.

While Danielle kept convincing everyone he and Danielle were fine, it was apparent that Daniel wasn't ready for marriage.

I'm unsure if Daniel thinks he'll never have a happy marriage now that Ira and Helen can't even stay together, and they were his role models for a happy family.

Harry's failed marriages affected not only his son but his daughters too. Lucy warned Daniel to get to know Danielle's family after spending days with her in-laws and wanting to escape.

After seeing how grown children want to escape their parents, Lucy decided she didn't want children. That decision has been bubbling after counseling many of the families lately. Will she and Maggie survive when Maggie wants kids?

Abby also struggled in her marriage. If Frank wanted to give up on their marriage, he needed to be honest and stop blaming all their problems on her drinking.

Abby needs to work on her recovery and why she started drinking initially. Once she heals from feeling abandoned, she can better care of herself and her children.

Harry didn't fare any better than his children in relationships because he didn't practice exclusivity. One of his girlfriends gave him Chlamydia, and he gave it to Carmen, who sued him.

Harry begged Abby to help him despite their fraught relationship, ensuring it stayed confidential.

Abby came through big time since she knew Chlamydia could be cured with antibiotics, but Carmen may claim emotional distress, so she suggested they offer a settlement with an NDA.

While Abby knew Carmen's claim was bogus, she understood what it was like to be humiliated by men. When Abby suggested Harry apologize, Carmen looked relieved, and the men looked horrified.

I suspect Abby enjoyed making her father grovel, and Harry probably doesn't own up to his mistakes. I also suspect if Frank had owned his mistakes and apologized to Abby, that would have gone a long way.

Abby finally proved competent in the courtroom, and her old boss and her dad looked impressed.

Hopefully, this will give her the boost she needs to succeed and make everyone else realize Harry isn't perfect.

Over to you, Family Law Fanatics. Did Ira and Helen's story make you tear up too?

Did Daniel make the right decision ending his engagement? Are Lucy and Maggie headed for splitsville too? Chime in below in the comments.

