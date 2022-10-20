Fanatic Feed: William H. Macy Joins The Conners, Heartbreak High Fate Revealed, & More!

This is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The Critics Choice Awards revealed that Chelsea Handler will take over the hosting duties for the 2023 ceremony.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are set to air Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7/6c on The CW.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin in a statement.

“We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress — and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Meanwhile, Netflix has greenlit a second season of Heartbreak High reboot.

The renewal for the teen drama comes a month after its series premiere.

Heartbreak High is a reboot of the 1994-99 Australian series of the same name.

The reboot stars Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Ayesha Madon, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Brodie Townsend, Thomas Weatherall, and Chika Ikogwe.

It has been a strong performer for Netflix, remaining in the top shows in Netflix every week since its launch.

The Conners is staging another Shameless reunion.

William H. Macy has joined the ABC comedy as Smitty, one of Dan's friends from school.

Macy previously starred as Conners vet Emma Kenney's father on the Showtime series Shameless.

The Conners also stars Katey Sagal, who played a live interest for Macy on the series.

Fellow Shameless alums Noel Fisher and Ethan Cutkosky have also appeared.

An airdate for Macy's episode has not yet been scheduled.

Peacock will premiere one of the year's biggest movies on its streaming service next month.

The service has announced Universal Pictures Nope will begin streaming starting November 18, 2022.

Oscar®-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele reinvents the summer blockbuster with an epic sci-fi pop nightmare that will have you never looking at clouds the same way ever again.

Nope has amassed over $170 million at the global box office -- a great result for an R-rated movie.

The cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

