FOX Drops the First Promo for Alert Starring Scott Cann and Dania Ramirez

We've got our first look at an upcoming FOX series titled Alert.

FOX dropped a teaser for the series earlier today, and it looks like it will fit in perfectly with the other trauma-related shows on the network.

The series premiere will be on Sunday January 8 after a big day of football, which should pull in a significant audience.

Scott Cann and Dania Ramirez

Here's what we know about the new series.

Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU).

Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Scott Cann Safe Kids Day 2017

It's also described as a case-of-the-week show with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it — a story that alternately brings our two main characters gut-wrenching heartache and heart-pounding joy.

With the success the network has had with the 9-1-1 franchise and The Resident, Alert offers another journey that will incorporate cases of the week with drama affecting the lead characters, as well.

Alert is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment.

Dania Ramirez at Easter Sunday Premiere

John Eisendrath (The Blacklist) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer are also executive producers.

In addition to Cann and Ramirez, the series stars Adeola Role (The Blacklist), Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building), and Graham Verchere (Stargirl).

Take a look at the promo now:

What do you think?

Will Alert be a good addition to the already thrilling lineup on FOX?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

