Friday the 13th: Bryan Fuller to Shepherd Prequel Series at Peacock

Do you want to delve deeper into the Friday the 13th universe?

If the answer to that question is yes, then we have some good news.

Peacock announced today the Friday the 13th expanded prequel series Crystal Lake.

The series comes from A24 and writer, showrunner, and executive producer Bryan Fuller.

A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, and Rob Barsamian will also executive produce.

No details about the plot have been revealed, so we'll have to wait for more information until nearer transmission time.

“Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

Bryan Fuller adds:

“I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since."

"When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner."

"And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again."

The straight-to-series order makes it sound like the project as far into the development stage.

Fuller is best known for creating Dead Like Me, Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, and American Gods.

He is also the co-creator of Star Trek Discovery.

The original Friday the 13th movie launched in 1980 and has spawned 11 sequels and a TV series.

Peacock is known for bringing TV iterations of beloved movie properties to the masses, with MacGruber, Ted, and Pitch Perfect all getting TV follow-ups.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.